WoW Shadowlands Minimum System Requirements Include An SSD?

World of Warcraft Shadowlands is releasing in the next couple of months and with it comes a brand new expansion of its world. It’s not far from truth to say that the addition of Shadowlands will make the world bigger and, as expected, more demanding. Apparently, the minimum and recommended requirements for WoW Shadowlands have leaked today, showing exactly how demanding the game is.

According to the leaked WoW Shadowlands Minimum Requirements as posted on the US Battlenet support center, the game will need 100GB of space in order to get downloaded. This practically means that Shadowlands will be somewhere around 80GB in size. Apart from that, the requirements claim that the game needs an SSD which is a bit stretched but everyone can agree that an SSD is the perfect way to play any game. Apart from the storage, all other requirements look pretty standard. Take a look:

Wow Shadowlands Minimum Requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD FX 8300

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 / AMD Radeon RX 560 / Intel UHD 630 (45W) | DirectX® 11 compatible GPU with 2GB VRAM

Memory: 4GB RAM (8GB if using supported integrated graphics)

Storage: Solid State Drive (SSD) 100GB available space

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Input: Keyboard and mouse required. Other input devices are not supported

Resolution: 1024 x 768 minimum display resolution

Wow Shadowlands Recommended Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 | DirectX® 12 compatible GPU with 8GB VRAM

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: Solid State Drive (SSD) 100GB available space

Internet: Broadband internet connection

Input: Multi-button mouse with scroll wheel

Resolution: 1024 x 768 minimum display resolution

Note that the minimum and recommended requirements for WoW Shadowlands above are not part of an official announcement. We shall wait for Activision Blizzard to make the official announcement so that we know for sure that those are the final requirements.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands has no release date yet. However, we know that it will release in 2020, which means we’ll be able to play it in 3 months tops. The game will be available exclusively on PC through Blizzard’s platform, as always.