Horizon Forbidden West Uses PS5 3D AudioTech To Pinpoint Machines “With Greater Ease”

Aloy will not have to invest in any premium headsets to be able to accurately locate robotic mammoths by sound in Horizon Forbidden West.

While sharing thoughts on the official PlayStation blog about how PlayStation 5 will shape the future of gaming, creative director Mathijs de Jonge praised the new Tempest 3D AudioTech sound engine of the next-generation console.

He stated that Tempest 3D AudioTech allows developer Guerrilla Games “to play sounds in such a way that players will be able to locate the machines around them with greater ease.” He further added that Horizon Forbidden West will make full use of the new PlayStation 5 sound engine to let players know when they are surrounded or when they want to sneak around.

Now with the PS5 console’s Tempest 3D AudioTech sound engine we’ll be able to play sounds in such a way that players will be able to locate the machines around them with greater ease, which is great for situations in which you find yourself surrounded or just want to sneak on machines.

Tempest 3D AudioTech, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment, was designed to provide highly accurate audio positioning for added immersion on PlayStation 5. For players to enjoy such high-quality audio fidelity, they would have to look into expensive headsets or complex audio solutions. The new sound engine though makes it so that players have to only don their normal headsets for a full 3D audio experience. That being said, premium headsets will obviously help further enhance (and refine) that audio experience on PlayStation 5.

Horizon Forbidden West is only one of many games to be putting the new sound engine to work. Capcom has confirmed to be using the new Tempest 3D AudioTech for Resident Evil: Village. The upcoming Marvel’s Avengers will make use of the audio engine as well when the game releases on PlayStation 5.

Horizon Forbidden West remains without a release date and will not be a launch title for PlayStation 5 this holiday season. The sequel to the 2017 Horizon Zero Dawn is speculated to arrive somewhere in mid or late 2021.