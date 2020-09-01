G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Coming To Xbox Series X

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout was recently announced for current-generation consoles and PC. The new third-person take on the classic franchise though will apparently also be receiving a next-generation release and which should be officially acknowledged by developer IguanaBee soon.

According to a listing by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) earlier today, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout will be releasing for Xbox Series X. The listing makes no mention of PlayStation 5. Since the game is scheduled to release before the launch of next-generation consoles, it reasons that the developer has refrained from sharing any next-generation details. Hence, expect IguanaBee to reveal what next-generation features G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout will have on Xbox Series X and if there will be a PlayStation 5 release down the road.

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout will allow players to take control of characters from both G.I. Joe and Cobra. There will be a dozen or so characters to choose from, including the likes of Lady Jaye, Snake Eyes, Scarlett, Duke, Roadblock, Storm Shadow, Destro, Baroness, Cobra Commander, and Zartan. The game will feature a campaign mode with 17 story missions that can be played in local co-op. Either that or players can indulge themselves in one of the four multiplayer modes: Capture the Flag, Assault, King of the Hill, and Deathmatch Arena.

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch on October 13, 2020. This will be the first console game in the franchise since G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra was released back in 2009.