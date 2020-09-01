Dead By Daylight Getting Remastered & Free Next-Gen 4K/60FPS Upgrades

Dead by Daylight will be offering free next-generation upgrades for all current-generation owners. The new enhancements though will not be limited to just the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions. Dead by Daylight will also receive a massive graphical overhaul that will cover all versions of the game.

According to a press release (via The Verge) just now, developer/publisher Behaviour Interactive will be remastering Dead by Daylight with new and updated animations, lighting, visual effects, models, and textures to make the “environments as realistic as a scary, disturbing nightmare.”

Behaviour Interactive has confirmed that Dead By Daylight will be remastered on current-generation platforms with a free graphical update. The same remastered game will be further enhanced on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X where alongside several improvements, next-generation gameplay will be running in 60 frames per second at 4K resolution.

Those who purchase the current-generation version of Dead by Daylight will receive a free next-generation upgrade. However, unlike other publishers, Behaviour Interactive has hinted that players will be able to choose their next-generation version. There being cross-buy support means that PlayStation 4 owners will be able to choose an Xbox Series X version of Dead by Daylight while Xbox One owners will be able to choose a PlayStation 5 version.

Current players who own the game and decide to buy a next-gen console will experience a seamless transition, getting Dead by Daylight for free on their new platform of choice, while keeping all progression.

Dead by Daylight features cross-progression across PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia, but not PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The press release further implies that to be on the verge of change. While the free next-generation upgrades will naturally let players keep their progress, Behaviour Interactive may possibly allow players to carry their progress from say PC to PlayStation 4 as well.