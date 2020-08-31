Windbound Remedies Crafting Guide

In this Windbound Remedies guide, we will tell you all the ways you can craft potions and edibles that will give you positive status effects, helping you survive in the colorful island paradise of Windbound.
Windbound Remedies
It is important to keep an eye on your health and stamina in Windbound as the creatures can jump out of any corner and finish you at the spot when you are low on health or stamina.
To make sure that this does not happen to you, you will need to craft medicines to keep your health and stamina at maximum or to grant you strike bonuses for a short period.
All of the remedies that you can craft in Windbound will be listed in this guide along with the procedure and the ingredients required.
Crafting Remedies
Before you can craft any Remedies, you’ll need to make two kilns; Clay Kiln and Metal Kiln.
A Clay Kiln will store all of your cooked remedies whereas Metal Kiln is required to craft these remedies.
To craft the two kilns, you need to make two fires and gather clay and crude metal.
You can find Crude Metal on islands with swamps in them. Now craft a clay kiln and metal kiln on the two fires that you made.
Next, you’ll need to gather ingredients to craft remedies. Every potion has different ingredients required to craft it.
The potions that can be crafted, and the ingredients required to craft them are listed below.
Philter of Fleet-Footedness
Your walking and running speeds are increased for a long time after using this remedy.
Ingredients Required
- 1x clay pot
- 3x Fluttercups
- 2x Sealillies
Brew of Brisk Shot
The fire rate for ranged weapons is increased drastically.
Ingredients Required
- 1x clay pot
- 1x Fluttercup
- 1x Bleenk Frond
The Dram of Devastation
Damage for ranged weapons is increased temporarily.
Ingredients Required
- 1x clay pot
- 1x Sea lily
- 3x Bloodbristle
Remedy of Regeneration
Your health is regenerated slowly for a long period.
Ingredients Required
- 1x clay pot
- 3x Bloodbristle
- 1x rotten food – you can rot a cooked piece of meat by placing it in your inventory for some time.
Elixir of Ardent Antidote
Damage taken by poison and the time it lasts for is reduced drastically.
Ingredients Required
- 1x clay pot
- 1x poison gland
- 1x rotten food
- 3x Bloodbristle
Stimulant of Stimulation
The speed to regenerate stamina is increased for a longer period.
Ingredients Required
- 1x clay pot
- 4x Fluttercups