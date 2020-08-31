Windbound Remedies Crafting Guide

In this Windbound Remedies guide, we will tell you all the ways you can craft potions and edibles that will give you positive status effects, helping you survive in the colorful island paradise of Windbound.

Windbound Remedies

It is important to keep an eye on your health and stamina in Windbound as the creatures can jump out of any corner and finish you at the spot when you are low on health or stamina.

To make sure that this does not happen to you, you will need to craft medicines to keep your health and stamina at maximum or to grant you strike bonuses for a short period.

All of the remedies that you can craft in Windbound will be listed in this guide along with the procedure and the ingredients required.

Crafting Remedies

Before you can craft any Remedies, you’ll need to make two kilns; Clay Kiln and Metal Kiln.

A Clay Kiln will store all of your cooked remedies whereas Metal Kiln is required to craft these remedies.

To craft the two kilns, you need to make two fires and gather clay and crude metal.

You can find Crude Metal on islands with swamps in them. Now craft a clay kiln and metal kiln on the two fires that you made.

Next, you’ll need to gather ingredients to craft remedies. Every potion has different ingredients required to craft it.

The potions that can be crafted, and the ingredients required to craft them are listed below.

Philter of Fleet-Footedness

Your walking and running speeds are increased for a long time after using this remedy.

Ingredients Required

1x clay pot

3x Fluttercups

2x Sealillies

Brew of Brisk Shot

The fire rate for ranged weapons is increased drastically.

Ingredients Required

1x clay pot

1x Fluttercup

1x Bleenk Frond

The Dram of Devastation

Damage for ranged weapons is increased temporarily.

Ingredients Required

1x clay pot

1x Sea lily

3x Bloodbristle

Remedy of Regeneration

Your health is regenerated slowly for a long period.

Ingredients Required

1x clay pot

3x Bloodbristle

1x rotten food – you can rot a cooked piece of meat by placing it in your inventory for some time.

Elixir of Ardent Antidote

Damage taken by poison and the time it lasts for is reduced drastically.

Ingredients Required

1x clay pot

1x poison gland

1x rotten food

3x Bloodbristle

Stimulant of Stimulation

The speed to regenerate stamina is increased for a longer period.

Ingredients Required