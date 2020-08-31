There is no I in team and the best team is one that supports each other. For this reason, you should always be careful of the medical condition of your teammates. This guide will help cover how to Heal and Revive Allies in Wasteland 3 when in combat.

How to Heal and Revive Allies in Wasteland 3

As your allies take damage through the course of a fight, their total Constitution (CON) decreases and you need to heal them to keep them from falling in battle.

Keep in mind that certain Items can on be used by characters with First Aid Skill, and this allows them to use these items on themselves and their teammates.

To use a healing item, you can either select the belt icon with a character and click on it, or enter your inventory and left click a healing item to use it.

If a character cannot use it on themselves, another character with a high enough First Aid Kit Skill must put it on their item belt first, select it, and then select the character you want to use it on.

The following are the different healing items in the game

Med Hypos: These red healing items found in medicine boxes. These are the most basic items. They recover an instant amount of health and do not require any skill level to be used all characters can easily use this.

Medic Packs: These require at least 1 skill point in First Aid to be used. Any character with the ability to use this can use it on themselves or any all. Unlike Med Hypos, Medic Packs heal health over the course of 3 turn.

Snacks: Snacks are random food items that can be found in the game such as hot dogs and pickle. These are used in states of critical health or if you have low AP as they don’t cost much. If you manage to get a special meal, you may also get bonus of sort.

Suture Kit: This item is not a healing item in that it does not return any health. Suture kit is used to stop bleeding. Bleeding will continuously drain health and needs to be stopped. The item can be used by character with 1 point is First Aid Kit Skill.

Doctors: Some towns, as well as your Ranger HQ when you find someone to help, can house a doctor that can take a look at your team and heal the whole squad up to full in a moment’s notice. This will not only bring them to full health, but will also cure any injuries or diseases they may have.

Reviving Allies

If a member of your squad’s CON reaches 0, they will fall to the ground with a lifeline icon above them.

During this point in combat, they are not considered dead, but they will be if you do not do anything about it.

Each turn a counter will click down on the icon above the fallen ally, and in that time, you must reach the ally and use some AP to bring them back up to fighting shape.

This will not heal them fully, but it will put them out of danger for a bit.

Any revived ally will also usually have an injury when coming back into battle. These are permanent debuffs that can only be removed by using an Injury Kit on them like you would a Medical Kit or Suture Kit.

You can also find a doctor to heal away these injuries. Due to the nature of the debuffs you can potentially get, it’s always worth trying to get rid of them as soon as possible.

Make sure you revive allies. If a downed ally takes damage, the ally will be permanently dead and not redeemable.

In case you finish the encounter when an ally is downed, they will be automatically revived, but this does not take away the debuffs of any injury that they might have.