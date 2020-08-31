Microsoft Patents Single Keyboard With Multiple Layouts

Microsoft wants to improve user experience by enabling a single keyboard to not only offer multiple layouts but also have each keycap physically show multiple characters on the fly for the ease of inputs.

According to a recently published patent, Microsoft understands that there are several issues when users need to change their keyboard layouts. They can either physically swap keyboards so that the desired layout or the imprinted characters can be seen on the keycaps while typing, or digitally swap layouts on the same keyboard and memorize what character each keycap now represents.

Both solutions are less than ideal and most often users resort to physically changing their keyboards from one language such as US/ENG to another such as US/GRK which still proves to be tedious and time consuming. Hence, Microsoft proposes a new kind of keyboard as a singular solution where users can have multiple layouts simultaneously as well as have their multi-language characters imprinted on the keycaps as well.

The said keyboard utilizes light as a source beneath each keycap, which can be configured to reflect onto its corresponding depressible keycap to cause a character or symbol to appear on the surface. The patented design suggests a single keycap to have at least four characters or symbols at once, and where the light source acts as a prism to highlight multiple layouts on the same keyboard.

A light reflector is positioned under at least some of the depressible keys with light sources configured to emit light towards the light reflectors. The light impinges on one of a plurality of reflective surfaces of the light reflectors and is reflected towards a corresponding depressible key under which the light reflector is positioned to cause a character or symbol to appear on a surface of the depressible keys.

What makes the proposed keyboard extremely efficient is that the keyboard layouts can be changed on the fly. Microsoft notes that a switch underneath the keycap can control what characters or symbols appear on the surface of the keycaps, allowing customization and enabling users to set up their keyboards as they wish for improved user experience.