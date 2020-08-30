Wasteland 3 is a phenomenal RPG, and like all RPGs, you get to tinker with a character in various ways. One of these ways is your character’s backgrounds and quirks in. This Wasteland 3 Quirks and Backgrounds guide will help you understand how these both work.

Wasteland 3 Quirks and Backgrounds

Everybody has a past and that determines who we are today; Same goes for your rangers in Wasteland 3. Players can choose a Background for their custom characters.

Other than the story description related to these Backgrounds, each Background offers different boosts, which is the main focus of choosing one.

The following are all the Backgrounds that you can choose along with their boosts.

Background Effect Bookworm +5% XP bonus Desert Cat +1 Perception Disciple of the Metal +15% fire damage bonus Explodomaniac +15% explosive damage bonus Goat Killer +5% crit chance Grease Monkey +10% damage vs. robots and vehicles Lethal Weapon +10% melee damage bonus Mannerite Kiss Ass +1 Moneybags Barter +1 Mopey Poet +5% Evasion Paladin +10% crit resistance Raider Hater +10% damage vs. humans Sex Machine +0.2 combat speed Stoner +10% status effect resistance The Boss Hard Ass +1 Vicious Avenger +2 penetration

Backgrounds provide permanent passive boosts to your character throughout the game and are extremely important for character development and specific builds.

Therefore, choose your Background while keeping your entire playthrough in mind. The choice cannot be later changed in the game.

Quirks

Quirks are used as an expansion of player’s stats. These abilities provide you a great buff but at the cost of a heavy debuff or negative effect to some other stat.

You get to choose only one quirk for your character that you will have to put up with the entire playthrough.

Some quirks may also change the appearance of your Ranger and some may dictate what equipment you can and cannot use.

The following are all the Quirks that you can choose from along with their respective Buffs and Debuffs