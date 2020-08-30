Wasteland 3 Consumables Guide

Consumable Item Cost(AP) Acquisition Effects and Description

Med Hypo 3 Can be bought off most vendors for $39 or looted from dead bodies Heals the user for 50% Constitution but the heal increases based on First Aid level. Can be added to the quick slot menu

Medic Pack 3 Can be bought off most vendors for $19 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Heals the user for 30% Constitution. Can be added to the quick slot menu

Nitro Spike 2 Can be bought off most vendors for $147 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Revives all fallen teammates if used successfully. Can be added to the quick slot menu

Injury Kit 2 Can be bought off most vendors for $29 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Removes the status effect of injuries/ heal injuries. Can be added to the quick slot menu

Suture Kit 2 Can be bought off most vendors for $9 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Removes the bleeding status from user. Can be added to the quick slot menu

No-Glo 2 Can be bought off most vendors for $98 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Removes radiation effects and even mutations. Can be added to the quick slot menu

Antidote 2 Can be bought off most vendors for $14 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Removes the poisoned status. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Crystal Clear 2 Can be bought off vendors for $73 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Removes the drug withdrawal status effects. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Repair Kit 3 Can be bought off most vendors for $35 or sometimes looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Restoes 50% constitution but the heal increases based on Mechanics level. Can be added to the quick slot menu

Rhino 2 Can be bought off vendors for $49 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. This is a drug that enhances certain abilities and skills, gain +8 Armor for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Evasion for 720 turns after. Also removes Fried status and gives Rhino status. Can be added to the quick slot menu

Savory Smelling Mushroom 2 – Try it to see its effects, may remove Bleeding, Poisoned, and Drugs status effects. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Sweet-Smelling Mushroom 2 Sometimes looted off dead bodies, chests, and crates. Try this one to see a random effect. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Liquid Time 2 Can be bought off vendors for $49 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Another drug, use it to gain +3 AP for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Evasion for 720 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Brain Candy 2 Can be bought off vendors for $29 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Another drug use it to gain +15% Strike Charge Rate for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Evasion for 720 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Focus 2 Can be bought off vendors for $39 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Another drug use it to gain +30% Critical Chance for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Evasion for 720 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Jitter 2 Can be bought off vendors for $39 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Another drug use it to gain +25% Evasion for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Evasion for 720 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Combat Stim 2 Can be bought off vendors for $98 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Use to gain +2 AP and +15% Hit Chance for 6 turns. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Med Dart 3 Can be bought off vendors for $73 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Use to restore Restores +25% Constitution. Healing increases based on First Aid Skill. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Ultra-Morphine 6 Can be bought off vendors for $147 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Use to restore +75% Constitution per turn over 3 turns, but suffers Internal Bleeding after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Snickers 2 Can be bought off vendors Restores +10% Constitution. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Eterni-Tarts 2 Can be bought off vendors for $4 Restores +10% Constitution. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Bison Bits 2 Can be bought off vendors for $4 Restores +10% Constitution. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Vlam 2 Can be bought off vendors for $4 Restores +10% Constitution. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Beer Nuts 2 Can be bought off vendors for $4 Restores +10% Constitution. Can be added to the quick slot menu. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Chips Ahoy 2 Can be bought off vendors for $4 Restores +10% Constitution. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Red Rooster 1 Can be bought off vendors for $11 Smoking is injurious in the long run. +10% Crit Chance for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Crit Chance for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Styx 1 Can be bought off vendors for $12 Smoking is injurious in the long run. +10% Crit Chance for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Crit Chance for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Coffin Nails 1 Can be bought off vendors for $7 Smoking is injurious in the long run. +10% Crit Chance for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Crit Chance for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Nico-Pops 1 Can be bought off vendors for $10 Smoking is injurious in the long run. +10% Crit Chance for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Crit Chance for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Brygo;s Big Vegas Brand Premium Cigar 1 Sold by the bartender at the Little Vegas Nightclub for $14. Smoking is injurious in the long run. +10% Crit Chance for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Crit Chance for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Snake Squeezins 1 Can be bought off vendors for $24 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Drink to gain +25% Melee Damage for 36 turns, but suffer -2 AP for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Casa Regretti 1 Can be bought off vendors for $21 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Drink to gain +25% Melee Damage for 36 turns, but suffer -2 AP for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Mile High Mug-Filler 1 Can be bought off vendors for $19 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Drink to gain +25% Melee Damage for 36 turns, but suffer -2 AP for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Boors Lite 1 Can be bought off vendors for $9 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Drink to gain +25% Melee Damage for 36 turns, but suffer -2 AP for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Boors 1 Can be bought off vendors for $15 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Drink to gain +25% Melee Damage for 36 turns, but suffer -2 AP for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Whup-Ass 1 Can be bought off vendors for $15 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Drink to gain +25% Melee Damage for 36 turns, but suffer -2 AP for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Prairie Punch 1 Can be bought off vendors for $17 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Drink to gain +25% Melee Damage for 36 turns, but suffer -2 AP for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Beetloaf 2 Looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. Also giving user the status of well fed. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Bacon 2 Looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Eat to restore +10% CON Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Pickles 2 Can be purchased from Masato at the Bizzare Interior or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Eat to restore +10% CON Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Toast 2 – Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. This also gives you the well fed bonus. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Stir-Fried Pork 2 Can be bought off Masato at the Ranger HQ for $35 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. This also gives you the well fed bonus. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Pork Bun 2 Can be bought off Masato at the Ranger HQ for $35 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. This also gives you the well fed bonus. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Blood Sausage 2 Can be bought off Masato at the Ranger HQ for $35 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. This also gives you the well fed bonus. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Clown Burger 2 Can be bought off Masato at the Ranger HQ for $4 A weird burger that gives you 10% constitution but sets you poisoned, yeah surprise! Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Ramen Noodles 2 Can be bought off Masato at the Ranger HQ for $35 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. This also gives you the well fed bonus. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Bison Steak 2 Can be bought off Masato at the Ranger HQ for $35 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. This also gives you the well fed bonus. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Stouffer’s Selec 2 Can be bought off Masato at the Bizarre Interior for $39 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. This also gives you the well fed bonus. Can be added to the quick slot menu.