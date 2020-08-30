Wasteland 3 Classes Guide

Wasteland 3 classes provide you with a bunch of really nifty pre-existing styles to play as during your adventures in the post-apocalyptic world. Alternatively, you can also custom design your own characters.

Wasteland 3 Classes

Wasteland 3 comes with a traditional class system that allows you more options in customization and playstyle selection.

We will go over how to customize a class as well as the different classes in the game.

Customizing Your Class

Each starter weapon has its own set of pros and cons so you should pick according to your play style.

Assault Rifles

If you want to run and gun, then we recommend you go with Assault Rifles. They’re tactile, have good range and can be used to finish off enemies on the go. This works great against armor as well.

Bladed weapons

These are great for slicing and dicing foes but aren’t as tough against armor. You should use them alongside weapons with high penetration power such as the Assault Rifle.

Blunt weapons

These are ideal for staggering foes and dealing high damage.

Heavy weapons

How well you do with these depends on what you contribute to your attributes. This results in you later unlocking wholly new weapons in the game in order to deal status effects on foes.

Pistols

These are great for characters that need to hold off enemies for a small amount of time. They have great accuracy and use up less action points.

Shotguns

These are great for taking out cover and doing spread damage to any foes within close range.

SMGs

These are good for close combat but don’t have that much power so they’re not that useful against armored foes. That still makes them a viable option when dealing with any other foe that is in close range.

Sniper rifles

These are made for long-range combat. You’ll need to make each bullet count but they’re great for clearing out enemies from a distance.

Spending Attribute Points

You are given 14 attribute points at the start. How you spend them is up to you and here are the different categories you can invest in.

Coordination

You get action points along with resistance to debuffs.

Luck

This grants you bonus weapon penetration and events to increase crit damage and increase your chance for crits, free actions, evading bullets, and crit resistance.

Awareness

This boosts perception along with your hit chance with every weapon ranged weapons.

Strength

Boosts the health of higher-leveled characters and improves damage done by melee and throwing weapons.

Speed

Makes you spend less action points while moving in combat.

Intelligence

This increases your chance of doing crit along with the extra damage it gives lets you dish out. In addition to that, it also gives you bonus skill points when you’re at character creation.

Charisma

As the name implies, it makes you more charismatic so that your leadership is respected more. You also get more mission rewards and a boost to the charge rate of your strike meter.

Classes

Trooper

Battle-hardened and ready for action, Troopers are solid, dependable, and never crack under pressure.

Their true aim in combat, their skill with grenades and explosives, and their ability to disarm land mines, all make the Trooper a Ranger you can count on to hold the line.

You should invest in the Awareness skill so that this class is even better at detecting land mines and provide the trooper with the Assault Rifle so that you can run and gun.

You should focus on coordination and luck to get an extra shot per turn and bonus armor penetration.

A decent charisma is also good since you’ll be hitting more often, letting you build up to those powerful strikes even faster.

Combat Medic

Fighting the beasts and baddies of the Wasteland, it’s inevitable that a Ranger will get hurt. Combat Medics are the heroes who step into the line of fire to patch them up when they do.

Whether suturing cuts, administering antidotes, or pulling a pal back from the brink of death, a medic keeps the team together – literally.

You should absolutely get this class a Pistol so that it can hold off enemies while helping out the wounded. Investing in Speed allows the Medic to work faster and spend less action points.

Hacker

The wastes are littered with old computers and robots from before the war, and Rangers who know their systems and how to repair them are held in high regard.

A good Hacker can reprogram devices, break into ancient databases, and turn hostile robots against their masters. Geeks rule.

You can invest in Intelligence and Awareness in order to get better results with this class.

Infiltrator

Ever notice how all the good stuff is on the other side of a lock? An Infiltrator can help with that – taking down alarm systems, getting past locked doors, and opening chests.

And they’re just as good at getting out of places as they are at getting in. Handy.

Mechanic

With little manufacturing left in the world, those who know how to repair machines and gadgets are more valuable than ever.

Whether it’s fixing someone’s ride, getting a generator running, or improving a gun, a Mechanic will keep your team your team ready to roll – and ready to rock.

Inventor

Some people are just born tinkerers, inventing and building weird and wacky gadgets – some of which actually work.

Inventors might be eccentric, but when you can turn naysayers into ashes with a laser rifle, or scramble their brainwaves with a magnetron ray, who needs social graces anyway?

Investing in the Intelligence attribute will help them get better results.

Survivalist

When Armageddon came, the Survivalists were ready – well versed in taming and charming animals, finding hidden caches, and spotting danger before it spots them.

Whether they truly hear the call of the wild, or just want an excuse to stop grooming, Survivalists thrive in the wastes.

We recommend investing in Perception so you can spot hidden caches more easily. Also invest in Luck so that you can evade bullets better.

Sniper

Call them guardian angels or angels of death, it pays to have a Sniper watching you from on high. Snipers can kill your enemies before they even know what’s hit them, and they pride themselves on keeping their guns clean and ready to fire at all times.

Sniper rifles take a while to shoot multiple times so you should try to make every shot count.

We recommend investing in intelligence so that you can get a powerful critical hit. Also invest in coordination and awareness.

Modder

Modders take elective surgery and body modification to the extreme, replacing their legs, arms – and other extremities – with powered steel prosthetics, all in the pursuit of peak performance.

To Modders, the line between humans and machines is the starting line.

Trader

No matter how bad things get, a Trader always finds a way to turn them to their advantage. Using an enemy’s fears against them, or getting top dollar for utter junk.

Sometimes, of course, they’ve got to be quick with a gun too. Words, bucks, or bullets – Traders always know which hand to play.

Commander

Every squad can use a Commander, someone both willing and able to keep the team in line.

Commanders are both skilled fighters and negotiators, but their real strength is their ability to inspire their allies to be more effective, coordinated, and capable in combat.

So it’s ideal to invest in Charisma in order to increase the range of your commanding power.

Enforcer

You have to be tough in the Wasteland, and Enforcers are the toughest. Whether wielding a simple baseball bat or pipe wrench or getting fancy with a purpose-built hydraulic hammer, there aren’t many enemies – or doors for that matter – that can stand in their way.

Brawler

The only thing a Brawler likes more than fighting is making their enemies whimper in fear.

They can often back down foes with just a word. And if that fails, they know their fists – and whatever weapons they can strap to them – will get them out of any trouble their mouth got them into.

In order to move while spending less action points you should invest in Speed. This will allow you to evade attack better.

If you want to increase the damage you deal to foes then invest in Strength as well.

We also recommend putting some points into Coordination so that you have resistance to debuffs.

That way you won’t have to worry too much about foes that inflict status damage on you. E.g: An enemy wielding a flamethrower.

Explosive Expert

Explosive Experts like big booms and they cannot lie. Whether it’s a rocket launcher, heavy machine gun, flamethrower, or good ‘ol fashioned grenades, Explosive Experts always bring the big guns. Just don’t ask them to worry about little things like “collateral damage”.

You should invest in Strength to boost your throwing range.