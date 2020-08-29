Ratchet And Clank DualSense Tech Will Provide Plenty Of Haptic Feedback

Insomniac Games’s upcoming Ratchet and Clank game is apparently going to be making full use of the Playstation 5’s DualSense controller in its gameplay. After the game got a better and slower-paced gameplay preview at Gamescom’s opening night yesterday, Famitsu sat down to talk about Ratchet and Clank DualSense tech.

The Playstation 5’s DualSense controller has proven to have a large amount of influence on how games will be played. With adaptive triggers, temperature, light, and more, the DualSense is the perfect companion to go with the Ratchet and Clank games, especially now.

In the Ratchet and Clank demo, we get to see multiple different kinds of weapons used by Ratchet over the course of the clip, including one of the many weapons being used as haptic feedback, the Enforcer. A double-barreled weapon, players can fire it two different ways depending on how hard you pull the trigger.

The trigger will give you some resistance when you pull it, and by stopping at a certain point, the Enforcer will only fire out of one of its barrels. Pulling the trigger all the way in will fire both. That’s not the only Ratchet and Clank DualSense tech, either.

Another of the weapons shown that will work with Ratchet and Clank DualSense tech is the Shatterbomb. As you get ready to throw the bomb, you’ll be able to feel the energy pulsing off the grenade as it’s in your hand. The feeling will also lessen more and more as the bomb gets further away from Ratchet after throwing it.

The Ratchet and Clank DualSense tech gives players a variety of different ways that they can use weapons in regards to the controller’s haptics. Alongside the Enforcer, with the huge arsenals that Ratchet and Clank games normally have, there’s no telling how many different functions each weapon in the game will have depending on how you work the controller.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will be coming to the Playstation 5 sometime next year, so while we still have a ways to go before we can play the full game (and finally find out who that female Lombax is), hopefully Insomniac’s work will have given us a Ratchet and Clank game unlike any before it.