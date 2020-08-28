This Wasteland 3 Factions guide includes information about the factions that are present in post-apocalyptic wilds of Colorado in Wasteland 3.

Wasteland 3 Factions

Factions in W3, are groups of people that have similar beliefs. These factions differ from each other with unique interests and plans for Colorado’s future.

Players can interact with NPCs belonging to different factions, take part in quests and align with the ones they want.

Desert Rangers

These rangers from Colorado constitute ex mercenaries, idealists, people who’re always on the move and more.

Their home turf is Colorado Springs. These will be most of the people located east of the Rockies.

Hundred Families

The Hundred Families is also a faction whose home turf is Colorado Springs. Most of the people who belong to this faction will be determined to rebuild America.

They are descendants from the families that founded the Patriarch’s nations.

Monster Army

The Monster Army faction ruled over Colorado around half a century ago. The people belonging to this faction have aged and all they really possess is their home turf, The Bizarre.

Refugees

The Wastelander Refugees have Displaced as their home turf. Many of them have moved to Colorado Springs and other towns because of the danger that the outsides encompass.

They’re basically hardworking people who reside in the outskirts of the Patriarch’s nation.

The Gippers

This faction has a lot of weaponry within their grasp and they’re also responsible for producing and refining the oil in Colorado.

They also believe that their God-President, Ronald Reagan, will make America the shining city on the hill that it once was. They kill communists and they also think everyone is a communist.

Patriarch’s Marshals

Where there are people, there’s law. The law is enforced by Partriarch’s Marshals, a paramilitary force, in Colorado Springs.

They’re said to be police, but they’re more like a private army for the Patriarch. The Patriarch’s Marshals are led by Sheriff Daisy.

Other factions include the Payasos, the Godfishers, the Dorseys, and the Scar Collectors.

It will be your decision to decide which faction will you side with as you shape the politics and future of Colorado.