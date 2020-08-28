Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Will Have Performance & Quality Modes

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has become another next-generation game to feature performance and quality modes on PlayStation 5.

Speaking with Famitsu in a recent interview, creative director Marcus Smith and lead designer Mike Daly confirmed that players will have a choice between frame-rates and resolutions. The performance mode will run Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in 60 frames per second at “a lower resolution” while the quality mode will run the game in 30 frames per second at 4K resolution. While unconfirmed, the performance mode will probably run the game at 1080p on PlayStation 5.

Insomniac Games noted that the franchise chose 30 frames per second for better graphics over 60 frames per second when the games transitioned from PlayStation 2 to PlayStation 3 and then PlayStation 4. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, thanks to PlayStation 5, can now finally offer both worlds and have players choose between better frame-rates and higher resolutions.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the second PlayStation 5 game to have performance and quality modes. Demon’s Souls will also allow players to choose between visual fidelity that enables ray tracing effects and responsive gameplay that enables higher frame-rates but without the cumbersome rendering technique.

Furthermore, the new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War appears to be releasing with performance and quality modes as well. Treyarch has vaguely stated that the game will be playable in 120 frames per second and at 4K resolution on next-generation consoles.

Impressive as that would be, neither PlayStation 5 nor Xbox Series X can possibly be expected to run a demanding game like Black Ops Cold War with all sorts of visual enhancements such as real-time ray tracing. Hence, like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Black Ops Cold War will possibly have performance and quality modes.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has been confirmed to be a launch title for PlayStation 5. The platform-shooter hybrid will not be alone though as far as Insomniac Games is concerned. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is another launch title confirmed to be accompanying PlayStation 5 this holiday season.