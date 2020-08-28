Will Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Be Timed-Exclusive For PS5?

Vaguely worded statements from publisher Activision and developer Treyarch have made it appear that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will release first on PlayStation 5. The game will hence, release on Xbox Series X once the timed-exclusivity period has ended. That might not be true though.

According to the official website, the PlayStation 5 version of Black Ops Cold War will “release holiday 2020” while the Xbox Series X version will “release later this year.” The choice of words makes it sound like the PlayStation 5 version will release before the Xbox Series X version when the holiday release window for next-generation consoles is the same month of December.

The issue becomes clearer by the official PlayStation blog where Activision stated that Black Ops Cold War will release for PlayStation 5 “in late 2020.” If players and fans were to understand the semantics of the words from both statements, they will realize that “holiday 2020” and “late 2020” are the same.

The next-generation consoles will presumably be launching in the last couple of weeks of November. Hence, it matters not whether the PlayStation 5 version will be releasing in holiday 2020 or late 2020, the game will still be releasing alongside the Xbox Series X version in December.

If Sony Interactive Entertainment has indeed managed a timed-exclusivity period for the PlayStation 5 version, the exclusivity will be a week or two because Black Ops Cold War has already been confirmed for Xbox Series X within the same month of December. That being said, Sony has not hinted or teased any exclusive deals with Activision.

The only platforms on which Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be releasing first are the current-generation consoles. The game has been confirmed for release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 13, 2020. Expect the next-generation versions to be detailed once PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have launched worldwide.