PS5 Launch Lineup: First-Party, Console, & Timed Exclusives

PlayStation 5 (PS5) officially launches worldwide this holiday season. Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has already revealed over two dozen games from both first-party and third-party developers. The final launch lineup though remains to be known. Sony should be confirming that once pre-orders go live but until then, the following list should help out in determining the PS5 library.

Take note that the launch lineup has been split between three categories: first-party exclusives, second- or third-party console exclusives, and timed console exclusives. Most of the announced games remain without a release date, which should change once Sony confirms when PlayStation 5 will be launching.

Take also note that the following PS5 launch titles will be updated as new information becomes available, which should be soon because as of last night, you can now register for PS5 pre-orders.

PlayStation 5 (Exclusives)

Following are the games that are exclusive to PS5. The alphabetically-arranged list does not include timed exclusives or cross-generation releases.

Astro’s Playroom

Developer: SIE Japan Studio

Publisher: SIE

Release Date: Q4 2020

Every PS5 console comes pre-loaded with a free copy of Astro’s Playroom, meaning that players can jump straight into the 3D platformer without having to download the game from PlayStation Network. Astro’s Playroom serves as a demo to highlight the technological feats of the new DualSense controller.

Demon’s Souls

Developer: Bluepoint Games

Publisher: SIE

Release Date: Unconfirmed

Demon’s Souls is getting a complete remake nearly a decade after influencing an entire genre. The game remains without a release date, at least officially. Unofficially though, rating boards do suggest that Demon’s Souls is definitely one of the PS5 launch titles.

Destruction AllStars

Developer: Lucid Games

Publisher: SIE

Release Date: Unconfirmed

Destruction AllStars combines the vehicular combat of Twisted Metal with the on-foot frantic combat of Fortnite. Destruction AllStars remains without a release date and is probably not a launch title for PS5.

Gran Turismo 7

Developer: Polyphony Digital

Publisher: SIE

Release Date: Unconfirmed

Gran Turismo 7 promises a next-generation racing simulation with new levels of enhanced immersion. The new racing installment continues to be touted as a launch title but presently remains without a release date.

Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: SIE

Release Date: 2021

Horizon Forbidden West sees the return of Aloy and her associates as they explore a new frontier of a post-apocalyptic America. The game will unfortunately not join PS5 at launch. The sequel is slated for a release somewhere in 2021.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: SIE

Release Date: Unconfirmed

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of the few games to showcase the lightning-fast PS5 solid-state drive in real time. The platform-shooter hybrid can create portals on the fly to warp between entire worlds within mere seconds. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart remains without a release date and with Insomniac Games working on Spider-Man: Miles Morales as a confirmed launch title, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart might be a bit far off.

Returnal

Developer: Housemarque

Publisher: SIE

Release Date: Unconfirmed

Returnal is a psychological horror game with roguelike elements where the protagonist gets trapped in a time loop on an alien world that changes upon death. Nothing more is known about the game and hence, expecting a release at launch would be foolish.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Developer: Sumo Digital

Publisher: SIE

Release Date: Unconfirmed

Sackboy: A Big Adventure sees the return of the burlap hero from LittleBigPlanet but in a 3D platforming world. The game features a solo mode as well as a four-player co-op mode. While anticipated as a launch title, it seems more like that PS5 will receive the game a bit later.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: SIE

Release Date: Q4 2020

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is not the sequel that many were hoping for. The standalone expansion, much like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, shifts focus to a new protagonist, Miles Morales, in a new location, Harlem, as a sort of spin-off.

PlayStation 5 (Console Exclusives)

Following are the games that are console exclusive to PS5, meaning that they might also release for PS4 or PC or both. The alphabetically-arranged list does not include timed exclusives.

Godfall

Developer: Counterplay Games

Publisher: Gearbox Publishing

Release Date: Q4 2020

Godfall is a melee-focused looter-slasher that blends elements from Destiny and Borderlands. Instead of character classes though, players choose weapon classes that are based on armor sets. Godfall is confirmed for a holiday release to coincide with PS5. The game is also releasing for PC.

Guilty Gear Strive

Developer: Arc System Works

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Release Date: 2021

Guilty Gear Strive promises to freshen the franchise with a new take on the Guilty Gear fighting formula. The game was originally set to release during the holiday season but COVID-19 forced a few development hurdles. Guilty Gear Strive is now set to release somewhere in Spring 2021 for PS5, PS4, and PC.

Jett: The Far Shore

Developer: Superbrothers

Publisher: Superbrothers

Release Date: Q4 2020

Jett: The Far Shore sets out to explore the far reaches of space through an interstellar adventure that promises to be a captivating audio-visual experience. The game is confirmed for a holiday release for PS5 and PS4.

Maquette

Developer: Graceful Decay

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Release Date: 2021

Maquette plays on an interesting world design where every building and object is simultaneously tiny and staggeringly huge. The recursive puzzle-solving game is slated for a release somewhere in 2021 for PS5, PS4, and PC.

Project Athia

Developer: Luminous Productions

Publisher: Square Enix

Release Date: Unconfirmed

Project Athia is being designed exclusively for PlayStation 5 and which is also the only prominent thing currently known about the open-world game. Project Athia looks to take heavy influence from Final Fantasy and some fans have even theorized that the game is an early glimpse into Final Fantasy 16. A placeholder for a title though spells out that a release is not happening any time soon. The game is also releasing for PC.

Quantum Error

Developer: TeamKill Media

Publisher: TeamKill Media

Release Date: Q4 2020

Quantum Error brings cosmic horror in a first-person shooter sphere. Said to be for the fans of Dead Space and Doom, Quantum Error is strongly believed to be a PS5 launch title. The game is also releasing for PS4.

The Pathless

Developer: Giant Squid

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Release Date: Q4 2020

The Pathless is a beautiful adventure game that follows an archer and an eagle duo as they try to cleanse a cursed island. The Pathless is confirmed for a holiday cross-generation release between PS5 and PS4 as well as PC.

Stray

Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Release Date: 2021

Stray takes place in a dystopian future where humans have been replaced with androids and the one to uncover an ancient mystery is none other than a backpack-straddling cat. Stray is set for a release somewhere in 2021 for PS5, PS4, and PC.

Worms Rumble

Developer: Team17

Publisher: Team17

Release Date: Q4 2020

Worms Rumble leaves turn-based for real-time gameplay in a large arena. The fresh take on the franchise is confirmed for a holiday release for PS5, PS4, and PC.

PlayStation 5 (Timed Console Exclusives)

Following are the games that are exclusive (or console exclusive) to PS5 but at release only, meaning that they might also release for PC or Xbox Series X down the road. The alphabetically-arranged list also includes cross-generation releases.

Deathloop

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Release Date: 2021

Deathloop follows a fairly simple formula: kill eight targets on an island before a time loop resets the day and all while fending off an assassin who might be controlled by another player. The game was originally set for a holiday release but has now been delayed to somewhere in mid 2021 for PS5 and PC. Deathloop is confirmed to be a timed console exclusive, meaning that Xbox Series X will get its turn afterwards.

GhostWire: Tokyo

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Release Date: 2021

GhostWire: Tokyo takes place in haunted Tokyo where the city has been overtaken by all kinds of malevolent spirits. One survivor though manages to develop paranormal abilities that can be used to defeat the evil forces besieging the city. GhostWire: Tokyo is releasing somewhere in 2021 for PS5 and PC. The game is confirmed to be a timed console exclusive, meaning that an Xbox Series X release is not out of the question.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Developer: Ember Lab

Publisher: Ember Lab

Release Date: Q4 2020

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a story-driven enchanting adventure where a young girl needs to find and grow one of the most cutest companions ever created in a game. Kena: Bridge of Spirits is confirmed for a holiday launch for PS5, PS4, and PC.