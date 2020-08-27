Playstation 5 WiFi And Bluetooth Is State-Of-The-Art

Both Microsoft and Sony are currently pulling out all of the stops to make sure that both the Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series X are worthy of the “next-gen” label when they release. Most recently, it’s been discovered that Playstation 5 WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities are definitely part of Sony’s plan.

Early in the lifespan of the Playstation 4, one of its biggest issues was that the console had terrible wireless internet capabilities, to the point where having a wired one was considered a necessity. Thankfully, seven years down the road, Sony isn’t about to repeat that mistake.

The Brazilian website Technoblog has apparently gotten its hands on the WiFi specifications of the Playstation 5, including that the console will have WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. WiFi 6 has a maximum download speed of 9 gigabytes per second, which could drastically cut down on download times for games and updates.

Bluetooth 5.1 is also the next-fastest version of it (5.2 being the fastest), so it seems like Playstation 5 WiFi and Bluetooth are going to make the console quite fast in general. WiFi 6 will also be a great deal more stable, especially in areas congested with WiFi, so you can likely expect greater stability, too.

That last bit can especially be handy for people who live in apartment complexes or neighborhoods where there are a large number of other WiFi networks. The near-cutting edge Bluetooth version can also help for any Bluetooth device that might be compatible with a Playstation 5.

Even if the Xbox Series X outstrips the Playstation 5 in terms of power, it’s possible that with Playstation 5 WiFi and its catalogue of appealing games that the Playstation 5 may end up being more accessible to people.

But, we can’t really know what the results of the next generation will be before the consoles actually come out in the holiday period of this year.