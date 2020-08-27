Microsoft Flight Simulator Players Are Flying Through Hurricane Laura

Microsoft Flight Simulator was released about a couple of weeks ago and since then, players across the globe have been making sure to fly over their own homes or neighborhoods, or some of the most famous (or infamous) landmarks in the world. Lately though, players have spotted something else of interest on their radars—Hurricane Laura.

Taken from ResetEra earlier today, players are flying over or straight through Hurricane Laura, the strongest storm to hit the Louisiana coastline in over a century. Microsoft Flight Simulator has hence, provided storm chasers a new and safe way to experience a Category 4 storm from the comfort of their homes.

The following are more screenshots of Hurricane Laura; taken at the outer edge of the storm and from several thousand feet above. They all look stunningly beautiful. What developer Asobo Studio has managed to achieve here is nothing short of brilliance. Microsoft Flight Simulator has essentially created a new genre!

Just flew through the outer edge of Hurricane Laura in #MicrosoftFlightSimulator pic.twitter.com/XeyneNTVk4 — Technically Alex ✊🏿🏳️‍🌈 (@TechnicalDIY) August 27, 2020

Microsoft Flight Simulator combines the machine learning capabilities of Microsoft Azure with ground satellite data to generate a near photorealistic recreation of the world. However, the technological integration does not end just there. The game also uses real-time weather details from third-party sources to match the time, skies, cloud formations, weather, and such of local regions.

The final result is nothing short of jaw-dropping appreciation. This is also why players can plan a route straight into Hurricane Laura in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Suffice to say that the possibilities are endless. Imagine what further improvements through artificial intelligence could allow Microsoft Flight Simulator to achieve in the future?

Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available on PC. The game will also land on Xbox Series X once the next-generation console launches this holiday season.