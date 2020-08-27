Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Planes and Aircrafts List

In this guide, we’ll tell you about all the planes and aircrafts there are in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 along with their specifications to give you the best flight simulation experience and make your sky adventures worth your while.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Planes
The basic version of MSFS 2020 includes 20 different planes.
However, if you want to go the extra mile you can opt for the Deluxe Edition to get 5 additional planes.
In case you’re still not satisfied with the in-game plane collection, you can always go for the Premium Deluxe Edition to unlock ten additional planes, including the ones you would get in the Deluxe Edition.
There is also one additional plane DLC available for purchase in MSFS 2020, and it will unlock another propeller plane.
Base Edition Planes
Turboprop Planes
Daher TBM 930
- Cruise Speed: 330 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 31,000 Ft
- Endurance: 5 Hr
- Range: 1,730 NM
- Crew: 1/2
- Length: 10.7 M
- Wingspan: 12.8 M
- Empty Weight: 2,100 Kg
- Mtow: 3,350 Kg
- Powerplant: 850 Hp Turboprop
- Stall Speed: N/A
- Rate of Climb: N/A
Textron Aviation Beechcraft King Air 350i
- Cruise Speed: 244 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 35,000 Ft
- Endurance: 6 Hr
- Range: 1,806 NM
- Crew: 1/2
- Length: 14.2 M
- Wingspan: 17.6 M
- Empty Weight: 4,500 Kg
- Mtow: 6,800 Kg
- Powerplant: 2x 1,050 Turboprop
- Stall Speed: N/A
- Rate of Climb: N/A
Textron Aviation 208 B Grand Caravan EX
- Cruise Speed: 195 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 25,000 Ft
- Endurance: 7 Hr
- Range: 964 NM
Airliners
Airbus A320neo
- Cruise Speed: 445 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 39,800 Ft
- Endurance: 7 Hr
- Range: 3,500 NM
- Crew: 2
- Length: 37.5 M
- Wingspan: 35.8 M
- Empty Weight: 44 T
- Mtow: 79 T
- Powerplant: 2 Jet Engines
- Stall Speed: N/A
- Rate of Climb: N/A
Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental
- Cruise Speed: 493 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 43,100 Ft
- Endurance: 16 Hr
- Range: 8,000 NM
- Crew: 2
- Length: 76.3 M
- Wingspan: 68.4 M
- Empty Weight: 220 T
- Mtow: 448 T
- Powerplant: 4 Jet Engines
- Stall Speed: N/A
- Rate of Climb: N/A
Jets
Textron Aviation Cessna Citation CJ4
- Cruise Speed: 451 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 45,000 Ft
- Endurance: 5 Hr
- Range: 2,165 NM
- Crew: 1/2
- Length: 16.3 M
- Wingspan: 15.5 M
- Empty Weight: 4,600 Kg
- Mtow: 7,760 Kg
- Powerplant: 2x Jet Engines
- Stall Speed: N/A
- Rate of Climb: 3,850 Ft/min
Propeller Planes
Aviat Pitts Special S2S
- Cruise Speed: 150 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 15,000 Ft
- Endurance: 2 Hr
- Range: 298 NM
- Crew: 1
- Length: 5.7 M
- Wingspan: 6.1 M
- Empty Weight: 522 Kg
- Mtow: 737 Kg
- Powerplant: 260 Hp flat-six
- Stall Speed: 52 KTAS
- Rate of Climb: 2700 Ft/min
Cub Crafter X Cub
- Cruise Speed: 330 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 31,000 Ft
- Endurance: 5 Hr
- Range: 1,730 NM
- Crew: 1
- Length: 7.2 M
- Wingspan: 10.4 M
- Empty Weight: 552 Kg
- Mtow: 1,043 Kg
- Powerplant: 180 Hp four cylinders
- Stall Speed: 34 KTAS
- Rate of Climb: 1,500 Ft/min
Diamond Aircraft DA40NG
- Cruise Speed: 125 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 16,400 Ft
- Endurance: 6 Hr
- Range: 940 NM
- Crew: 1
- Length: 8.1 M
- Wingspan: 11.9 M
- Empty Weight: 795 Kg
- Mtow: 1,200 Kg
- Powerplant: 180 Hp four cylinders
- Stall Speed: 49 KTAS
- Rate of Climb: 1,120 Ft/min
Diamond Aircraft DA62
- Cruise Speed: 171 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 20,000 Ft
- Endurance: 7 Hr
- Range: 1,283 NM
- Crew: 1
- Length: 9.2 M
- Wingspan: 14.5 M
- Empty Weight: 1,570 Kg
- Mtow: 2,300 Kg
- Powerplant: 2x 180 Hp turbo
- Stall Speed: 67 KTAS
- Rate of Climb: 1,000 Ft/min
Extra 330LT
- Cruise Speed: 150 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 10,000 Ft
- Endurance: 5 Hr
- Range: 600 NM
- Crew: 1/2
- Length: 6.9 M
- Wingspan: 8 M
- Empty Weight: 660 Kg
- Gross: 950 Kg
- Powerplant: 300 Hp six cylinders
- Stall Speed: 55 KTAS
- Rate of Climb: 16,000 Ft/min
Flight Design CTSL
- Cruise Speed: 120 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 15,000 Ft
- Endurance: 6 Hr
- Range: 780 NM
- Crew: 1
- Length: 6.2 M
- Wingspan: 8.5 M
- Empty Weight: 318 Kg
- Gross: 472 Kg
- Powerplant: 101 Hp four cylinders
- Stall Speed: 35 KTAS
- Rate of Climb: 15,000 Ft/min
ICON A5
- Cruise Speed: 85 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 15,000 Ft
- Endurance: 6 Hr
- Range: 427 NM
- Crew: 1
- Length: 7 M
- Wingspan: 10.6 M
- Empty Weight: 190 Kg
- Gross: 685 Kg
- Powerplant: 100 Hp four cylinders
- Stall Speed: N/A
- Rate of Climb: N/A
JBM Aircraft VL-3
- Cruise Speed: 130 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 13,000 Ft
- Endurance: 5 Hr
- Range: 690 NM
- Crew: 1
- Length: 6.2 M
- Wingspan: 8.4 M
- Empty Weight: 290 Kg
- Gross: 472 Kg
- Powerplant: 101 Hp four cylinders
- Stall Speed: 29 KTAS
- Rate of Climb: 1,200 Ft/min
Robin Cap10
- Cruise Speed: 135 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 16,000 Ft
- Endurance: 5 Hr
- Range: 650 NM
- Crew: 2
- Length: 7.16 M
- Wingspan: 8.06 M
- Empty Weight: 540 Kg
- Mtow: 760 Kg
- Powerplant: 180 Hp four cylinders
- Stall Speed: 54 KTAS
- Rate of Climb: 1,200 Ft/min
Robin DR400/100 Cadet
- Cruise Speed: 115 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 14,000 Ft
- Endurance: 4 Hr
- Range: 550 NM
- Crew: 1
- Length: 7 M
- Wingspan: 8.7 M
- Empty Weight: 600 Kg
- Mtow: 1,100 Kg
- Powerplant: 180 Hp flat-4
- Stall Speed: 51 KTAS
- Rate of Climb: 825 Ft/min
Textron Aviation Beechcraft Bonanza G36
- Cruise Speed: 176 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 18,500 Ft
- Endurance: 6 Hr
- Range: 920 NM
- Crew: 1
- Length: 8.4 M
- Wingspan: 10.2 M
- Empty Weight: 1,140 Kg
- Gross: 1,650 Kg
- Powerplant: 600 Hp six cylinders
- Stall Speed: N/A
- Rate of Climb: 1,230 Ft/min
Textron Aviation Cessna 152
- Cruise Speed: 107 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 14,700 Ft
- Endurance: 5 Hr
- Range: 415 NM
- Crew: 1
- Length: 7.3 M
- Wingspan: 10.2 M
- Empty Weight: 490 Kg
- Gross: 757 Kg
- Powerplant: 110 Hp Flat-4
- Stall Speed: 43 KTAS
- Rate of Climb: 715 Ft/min
Textron Aviation Cessna 172 Skyhawk (G1000)
- Cruise Speed: 124 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 14,000 Ft
- Endurance: 5 Hr
- Range: 640 NM
- Crew: 1
- Length: 8.3 M
- Wingspan: 11 M
- Empty Weight: 770 Kg
- Gross: 1,110 Kg
- Powerplant: 160 Hp four cylinders
- Stall Speed: 47 KTAS
- Rate of Climb: 720 Ft/min
Zlin Aviation Savage Cub
- Cruise Speed: 91 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 14,400 Ft
- Endurance: 4 Hr
- Range: 377 NM
- Crew: 1
- Length: 6.4 M
- Wingspan: 9.3 M
- Empty Weight: 288 Kg
- Gross: 560 Kg
- Powerplant: 80 Hp four cylinders
- Stall Speed: 33 KTAS
- Rate of Climb: 940 Ft/min
Deluxe Edition Planes
Turboprop Planes
Textron Aviation Beechcraft Baron G58 Propeller Planes
- Cruise Speed: 176 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 20,688 Ft
- Endurance: 7 Hr
- Range: 1,480 NM
- Crew: 1
- Length: 8.5 M
- Wingspan: 11.5 M
- Empty Weight: 1,430 Kg
- Gross: 2,300 Kg
- Powerplant: 2x 260 Hp six cylinders
- Stall Speed: 73 KTAS
- Rate of Climb: 1,670 Ft/min
Propeller Planes
Diamond Aircraft DA40-TDI
- Cruise Speed: 120 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 16,400 Ft
- Endurance: 6 Hr
- Range: 741 NM
- Crew: 1
- Length: 8.1 M
- Wingspan: 11.9 M
- Empty Weight: 795 Kg
- Gross: 1,200 Kg
- Powerplant: 135 Hp diesel
- Stall Speed: 49 KTAS
- Rate of Climb: 650 Ft/min
Diamond Aircraft DV20
- Cruise Speed: 110 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 13,120 Ft
- Endurance: 6 Hr
- Range: 630 NM
- Crew: 1
- Length: 7.1 M
- Wingspan: 10.9 M
- Empty Weight: 530 Kg
- Gross: 800 Kg
- Powerplant: 125 Hp four cylinders
- Stall Speed: 45 KTAS
- Rate of Climb: 1,000 Ft/min
Textron Aviation Cessna 152 Aerobat
- Cruise Speed: 107 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 14,700 Ft
- Endurance: 5 Hr
- Range: 415 NM
- Crew: 1
- Length: 7.3 M
- Wingspan: 10.2 M
- Empty Weight: 490 Kg
- Gross: 757 Kg
- Powerplant: 110 Hp Flat-4
- Stall Speed: 43 KTAS
- Rate of Climb: 715 Ft/min
Textron Aviation Cessna 172 Skyhawk
- Cruise Speed: 124 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 14,000 Ft
- Endurance: 5 Hr
- Range: 640 NM
- Crew: 1
- Length: 8.3 M
- Wingspan: 11 M
- Empty Weight: 770 Kg
- Gross: 1,110 Kg
- Powerplant: 160 Hp four cylinders
- Stall Speed: 47 KTAS
- Rate of Climb: 720 Ft/min
Premium Edition Planes
Airliners
Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner
- Cruise Speed: 495 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 41,100 Ft
- Endurance: 13 Hr
- Range: 6,430 NM
- Crew: 2
- Length: 68.3 M
- Wingspan: 60.1 M
- Empty Weight: 135 T
- MTOW: 254 T
- Powerplant: 2x Jet Engines
- Stall Speed: N/A
- Rate of Climb: N/A
Jets
Textron Aviation Cessna Citation Longitude
- Cruise Speed: 483 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 45,000 Ft
- Endurance: 7 Hr
- Range: 3,500 NM
- Crew: 2+1 optional
- Length: 22.3 M
- Wingspan: 21 M
- Empty Weight: 10.6 T
- MTOW: 17.9 T
- Powerplant: 2x Jet Engines
- Stall Speed: N/A
- Rate of Climb: N/A
Propeller Planes
Cirrus Aircraft SR22
- Cruise Speed: 150 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 14,500 Ft
- Endurance: 5 Hr
- Range: 800 NM
- Crew: 1
- Length: 7.9 M
- Wingspan: 11.7 M
- Empty Weight: 1,029 Kg
- Gross: 1,630 Kg
- Powerplant: 310 Hp six cylinders
- Stall Speed: 60 KTAS
- Rate of Climb: 1,270 Ft/min
Pipistrel Virus SW 121
- Cruise Speed: 90 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 16,000 Ft
- Endurance: 6 Hr
- Range: 642 NM
- Crew: 1
- Length: 6.5 M
- Wingspan: 10.7 M
- Empty Weight: 289 Kg
- MTOW: 600 Kg
- Powerplant: 100 Hp four cylinders
- Stall Speed: 43 KTAS
- Rate of Climb: 1,650 Ft/min
Zlin Aviation Shock Ultra
- Cruise Speed: 78 KTAS
- Max Altitude: 15,750 Ft
- Endurance: 5 Hr
- Range: 323 NM
- Crew: 1
- Length: 9 M
- Wingspan: 6.8 M
- Empty Weight: 295 Kg
- MTOW: 600 Kg
- Powerplant: 100 Hp four cylinders
- Stall Speed: 15 KTAS
- Rate of Climb: 1,000 Ft/min
DLC Planes
Carenado CT182T Skylane
No details are known about the DLC Propeller Plane at this time other than its available for purchase for real currency from the in-game Microsoft Flight Simulator MarketPlace.