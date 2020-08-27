Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Planes and Aircrafts List

In this guide, we’ll tell you about all the planes and aircrafts there are in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 along with their specifications to give you the best flight simulation experience and make your sky adventures worth your while.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Planes

The basic version of MSFS 2020 includes 20 different planes.

However, if you want to go the extra mile you can opt for the Deluxe Edition to get 5 additional planes.

In case you’re still not satisfied with the in-game plane collection, you can always go for the Premium Deluxe Edition to unlock ten additional planes, including the ones you would get in the Deluxe Edition.

There is also one additional plane DLC available for purchase in MSFS 2020, and it will unlock another propeller plane.

Base Edition Planes

Turboprop Planes

Daher TBM 930

Cruise Speed: 330 KTAS

Max Altitude: 31,000 Ft

Endurance: 5 Hr

Range: 1,730 NM

Crew: 1/2

Length: 10.7 M

Wingspan: 12.8 M

Empty Weight: 2,100 Kg

Mtow: 3,350 Kg

Powerplant: 850 Hp Turboprop

Stall Speed: N/A

Rate of Climb: N/A

Textron Aviation Beechcraft King Air 350i

Cruise Speed: 244 KTAS

Max Altitude: 35,000 Ft

Endurance: 6 Hr

Range: 1,806 NM

Crew: 1/2

Length: 14.2 M

Wingspan: 17.6 M

Empty Weight: 4,500 Kg

Mtow: 6,800 Kg

Powerplant: 2x 1,050 Turboprop

Stall Speed: N/A

Rate of Climb: N/A

Textron Aviation 208 B Grand Caravan EX

Cruise Speed: 195 KTAS

Max Altitude: 25,000 Ft

Endurance: 7 Hr

Range: 964 NM

Airliners

Airbus A320neo

Cruise Speed: 445 KTAS

Max Altitude: 39,800 Ft

Endurance: 7 Hr

Range: 3,500 NM

Crew: 2

Length: 37.5 M

Wingspan: 35.8 M

Empty Weight: 44 T

Mtow: 79 T

Powerplant: 2 Jet Engines

Stall Speed: N/A

Rate of Climb: N/A

Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental

Cruise Speed: 493 KTAS

Max Altitude: 43,100 Ft

Endurance: 16 Hr

Range: 8,000 NM

Crew: 2

Length: 76.3 M

Wingspan: 68.4 M

Empty Weight: 220 T

Mtow: 448 T

Powerplant: 4 Jet Engines

Stall Speed: N/A

Rate of Climb: N/A

Jets

Textron Aviation Cessna Citation CJ4

Cruise Speed: 451 KTAS

Max Altitude: 45,000 Ft

Endurance: 5 Hr

Range: 2,165 NM

Crew: 1/2

Length: 16.3 M

Wingspan: 15.5 M

Empty Weight: 4,600 Kg

Mtow: 7,760 Kg

Powerplant: 2x Jet Engines

Stall Speed: N/A

Rate of Climb: 3,850 Ft/min

Propeller Planes

Aviat Pitts Special S2S

Cruise Speed: 150 KTAS

Max Altitude: 15,000 Ft

Endurance: 2 Hr

Range: 298 NM

Crew: 1

Length: 5.7 M

Wingspan: 6.1 M

Empty Weight: 522 Kg

Mtow: 737 Kg

Powerplant: 260 Hp flat-six

Stall Speed: 52 KTAS

Rate of Climb: 2700 Ft/min

Cub Crafter X Cub

Cruise Speed: 330 KTAS

Max Altitude: 31,000 Ft

Endurance: 5 Hr

Range: 1,730 NM

Crew: 1

Length: 7.2 M

Wingspan: 10.4 M

Empty Weight: 552 Kg

Mtow: 1,043 Kg

Powerplant: 180 Hp four cylinders

Stall Speed: 34 KTAS

Rate of Climb: 1,500 Ft/min

Diamond Aircraft DA40NG

Cruise Speed: 125 KTAS

Max Altitude: 16,400 Ft

Endurance: 6 Hr

Range: 940 NM

Crew: 1

Length: 8.1 M

Wingspan: 11.9 M

Empty Weight: 795 Kg

Mtow: 1,200 Kg

Powerplant: 180 Hp four cylinders

Stall Speed: 49 KTAS

Rate of Climb: 1,120 Ft/min

Diamond Aircraft DA62

Cruise Speed: 171 KTAS

Max Altitude: 20,000 Ft

Endurance: 7 Hr

Range: 1,283 NM

Crew: 1

Length: 9.2 M

Wingspan: 14.5 M

Empty Weight: 1,570 Kg

Mtow: 2,300 Kg

Powerplant: 2x 180 Hp turbo

Stall Speed: 67 KTAS

Rate of Climb: 1,000 Ft/min

Extra 330LT

Cruise Speed: 150 KTAS

Max Altitude: 10,000 Ft

Endurance: 5 Hr

Range: 600 NM

Crew: 1/2

Length: 6.9 M

Wingspan: 8 M

Empty Weight: 660 Kg

Gross: 950 Kg

Powerplant: 300 Hp six cylinders

Stall Speed: 55 KTAS

Rate of Climb: 16,000 Ft/min

Flight Design CTSL

Cruise Speed: 120 KTAS

Max Altitude: 15,000 Ft

Endurance: 6 Hr

Range: 780 NM

Crew: 1

Length: 6.2 M

Wingspan: 8.5 M

Empty Weight: 318 Kg

Gross: 472 Kg

Powerplant: 101 Hp four cylinders

Stall Speed: 35 KTAS

Rate of Climb: 15,000 Ft/min

ICON A5

Cruise Speed: 85 KTAS

Max Altitude: 15,000 Ft

Endurance: 6 Hr

Range: 427 NM

Crew: 1

Length: 7 M

Wingspan: 10.6 M

Empty Weight: 190 Kg

Gross: 685 Kg

Powerplant: 100 Hp four cylinders

Stall Speed: N/A

Rate of Climb: N/A

JBM Aircraft VL-3

Cruise Speed: 130 KTAS

Max Altitude: 13,000 Ft

Endurance: 5 Hr

Range: 690 NM

Crew: 1

Length: 6.2 M

Wingspan: 8.4 M

Empty Weight: 290 Kg

Gross: 472 Kg

Powerplant: 101 Hp four cylinders

Stall Speed: 29 KTAS

Rate of Climb: 1,200 Ft/min

Robin Cap10

Cruise Speed: 135 KTAS

Max Altitude: 16,000 Ft

Endurance: 5 Hr

Range: 650 NM

Crew: 2

Length: 7.16 M

Wingspan: 8.06 M

Empty Weight: 540 Kg

Mtow: 760 Kg

Powerplant: 180 Hp four cylinders

Stall Speed: 54 KTAS

Rate of Climb: 1,200 Ft/min

Robin DR400/100 Cadet

Cruise Speed: 115 KTAS

Max Altitude: 14,000 Ft

Endurance: 4 Hr

Range: 550 NM

Crew: 1

Length: 7 M

Wingspan: 8.7 M

Empty Weight: 600 Kg

Mtow: 1,100 Kg

Powerplant: 180 Hp flat-4

Stall Speed: 51 KTAS

Rate of Climb: 825 Ft/min

Textron Aviation Beechcraft Bonanza G36

Cruise Speed: 176 KTAS

Max Altitude: 18,500 Ft

Endurance: 6 Hr

Range: 920 NM

Crew: 1

Length: 8.4 M

Wingspan: 10.2 M

Empty Weight: 1,140 Kg

Gross: 1,650 Kg

Powerplant: 600 Hp six cylinders

Stall Speed: N/A

Rate of Climb: 1,230 Ft/min

Textron Aviation Cessna 152

Cruise Speed: 107 KTAS

Max Altitude: 14,700 Ft

Endurance: 5 Hr

Range: 415 NM

Crew: 1

Length: 7.3 M

Wingspan: 10.2 M

Empty Weight: 490 Kg

Gross: 757 Kg

Powerplant: 110 Hp Flat-4

Stall Speed: 43 KTAS

Rate of Climb: 715 Ft/min

Textron Aviation Cessna 172 Skyhawk (G1000)

Cruise Speed: 124 KTAS

Max Altitude: 14,000 Ft

Endurance: 5 Hr

Range: 640 NM

Crew: 1

Length: 8.3 M

Wingspan: 11 M

Empty Weight: 770 Kg

Gross: 1,110 Kg

Powerplant: 160 Hp four cylinders

Stall Speed: 47 KTAS

Rate of Climb: 720 Ft/min

Zlin Aviation Savage Cub

Cruise Speed: 91 KTAS

Max Altitude: 14,400 Ft

Endurance: 4 Hr

Range: 377 NM

Crew: 1

Length: 6.4 M

Wingspan: 9.3 M

Empty Weight: 288 Kg

Gross: 560 Kg

Powerplant: 80 Hp four cylinders

Stall Speed: 33 KTAS

Rate of Climb: 940 Ft/min

Deluxe Edition Planes

Turboprop Planes

Textron Aviation Beechcraft Baron G58 Propeller Planes

Cruise Speed: 176 KTAS

Max Altitude: 20,688 Ft

Endurance: 7 Hr

Range: 1,480 NM

Crew: 1

Length: 8.5 M

Wingspan: 11.5 M

Empty Weight: 1,430 Kg

Gross: 2,300 Kg

Powerplant: 2x 260 Hp six cylinders

Stall Speed: 73 KTAS

Rate of Climb: 1,670 Ft/min

Propeller Planes

Diamond Aircraft DA40-TDI

Cruise Speed: 120 KTAS

Max Altitude: 16,400 Ft

Endurance: 6 Hr

Range: 741 NM

Crew: 1

Length: 8.1 M

Wingspan: 11.9 M

Empty Weight: 795 Kg

Gross: 1,200 Kg

Powerplant: 135 Hp diesel

Stall Speed: 49 KTAS

Rate of Climb: 650 Ft/min

Diamond Aircraft DV20

Cruise Speed: 110 KTAS

Max Altitude: 13,120 Ft

Endurance: 6 Hr

Range: 630 NM

Crew: 1

Length: 7.1 M

Wingspan: 10.9 M

Empty Weight: 530 Kg

Gross: 800 Kg

Powerplant: 125 Hp four cylinders

Stall Speed: 45 KTAS

Rate of Climb: 1,000 Ft/min

Textron Aviation Cessna 152 Aerobat

Cruise Speed: 107 KTAS

Max Altitude: 14,700 Ft

Endurance: 5 Hr

Range: 415 NM

Crew: 1

Length: 7.3 M

Wingspan: 10.2 M

Empty Weight: 490 Kg

Gross: 757 Kg

Powerplant: 110 Hp Flat-4

Stall Speed: 43 KTAS

Rate of Climb: 715 Ft/min

Textron Aviation Cessna 172 Skyhawk

Cruise Speed: 124 KTAS

Max Altitude: 14,000 Ft

Endurance: 5 Hr

Range: 640 NM

Crew: 1

Length: 8.3 M

Wingspan: 11 M

Empty Weight: 770 Kg

Gross: 1,110 Kg

Powerplant: 160 Hp four cylinders

Stall Speed: 47 KTAS

Rate of Climb: 720 Ft/min

Premium Edition Planes

Airliners

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

Cruise Speed: 495 KTAS

Max Altitude: 41,100 Ft

Endurance: 13 Hr

Range: 6,430 NM

Crew: 2

Length: 68.3 M

Wingspan: 60.1 M

Empty Weight: 135 T

MTOW: 254 T

Powerplant: 2x Jet Engines

Stall Speed: N/A

Rate of Climb: N/A

Jets

Textron Aviation Cessna Citation Longitude

Cruise Speed: 483 KTAS

Max Altitude: 45,000 Ft

Endurance: 7 Hr

Range: 3,500 NM

Crew: 2+1 optional

Length: 22.3 M

Wingspan: 21 M

Empty Weight: 10.6 T

MTOW: 17.9 T

Powerplant: 2x Jet Engines

Stall Speed: N/A

Rate of Climb: N/A

Propeller Planes

Cirrus Aircraft SR22

Cruise Speed: 150 KTAS

Max Altitude: 14,500 Ft

Endurance: 5 Hr

Range: 800 NM

Crew: 1

Length: 7.9 M

Wingspan: 11.7 M

Empty Weight: 1,029 Kg

Gross: 1,630 Kg

Powerplant: 310 Hp six cylinders

Stall Speed: 60 KTAS

Rate of Climb: 1,270 Ft/min

Pipistrel Virus SW 121

Cruise Speed: 90 KTAS

Max Altitude: 16,000 Ft

Endurance: 6 Hr

Range: 642 NM

Crew: 1

Length: 6.5 M

Wingspan: 10.7 M

Empty Weight: 289 Kg

MTOW: 600 Kg

Powerplant: 100 Hp four cylinders

Stall Speed: 43 KTAS

Rate of Climb: 1,650 Ft/min

Zlin Aviation Shock Ultra

Cruise Speed: 78 KTAS

Max Altitude: 15,750 Ft

Endurance: 5 Hr

Range: 323 NM

Crew: 1

Length: 9 M

Wingspan: 6.8 M

Empty Weight: 295 Kg

MTOW: 600 Kg

Powerplant: 100 Hp four cylinders

Stall Speed: 15 KTAS

Rate of Climb: 1,000 Ft/min

DLC Planes

Carenado CT182T Skylane

No details are known about the DLC Propeller Plane at this time other than its available for purchase for real currency from the in-game Microsoft Flight Simulator MarketPlace.