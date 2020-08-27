Cyberpunk 2077 Accessibility Features Can Adjust Subtitles Size & Color

CD Projekt Red has cleared up a few fairly valid concerns about the legibility of subtitles and dialogue sequences in Cyberpunk 2077.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, the developer confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will release with several accessibility features, some of which will allow players to adjust the size and color of the on-screen text according to need. This will cover the subtitles, which can presumably be disabled as well; and the dialogue options presented during gameplay.

You’ll be able to adjust those (color / size) — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 23, 2020

The legibility of subtitles and dialogue sequences in Cyberpunk 2077 came into question when gameplay footage contained several sequences where the on-screen text was difficult to read. The words were either too small in size or were blending into the background due to their color.

Cyberpunk 2077 will have more accessibility features that remain to be announced. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, for example, came with a colorblind filter. Hence, no reason why that the same feature gets ignored by the developer for its next game. It would be best if CD Projekt Red highlighted a list of the major if not all accessibility features being packed with Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 remains as one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year. Excited fans should take extra care though because fake beta emails have been circulating online for a few months now. CD Projekt Red has also confirmed these beta invitations to be fake. Anyone who tries to participate will just get scammed out of their sensitive information or worse.

Following a couple of delays, Cyberpunk 2077 will officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19, 2020. That would be around when PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X launch worldwide. Thanks to backwards compatibility though, players will be able to play the game current-generation version of the game on next-generation consoles. CD Projekt Red has assured that next-generation enhancements will arrive at a later date.