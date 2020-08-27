Call Of Duty: Warzone’s Shifting Weapon Meta “Good For The Game”

Whether players like to admit or not, Call of Duty: Warzone has always supported a meta. There has always been a flavor of the month where particular weapons are considered the best. When the weapons get too popular though, developer Infinity Ward steps in with a round of nerfs. While players may show disappointment for having to switch to something new, Infinity Ward believes that changing the weapon meta often helps add to the longevity of the game.

Speaking with RedBull in a recent interview, associate creative director Amos Hodge stated that “shifting the meta” will always be good for Warzone. He noted that even if the game lands in a good place, weapons still need to be either buffed or nerfed because “no one wants to play the same game for five or six years” straight. Doing so will only become monotonous.

I think it’s good for the game, to constantly be shifting the meta. Even if we got to a good place where everyone was happy I wouldn’t want to stay there for too long because everyone would get bored. So we’re constantly looking at stats and figuring out how to either buff or nerf guns and shift people around. A small tweak to an SMG could completely change how the game plays because everyone would be running SMGs instead of ARs, or a small small tweaks to a shotgun could change everyone’s loadout. So we’re constantly looking at what classes — not just the weapons but the weapon classes people are using — and trying to shift the meta every so often so the game doesn’t get stale and boring.

The M13 and M4A1 were constantly battling as the best assault rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone during the first couple of seasons. For the same period, the MP5 and MP7 were locking horns as well as the best submachine guns in the game. Since then, the weapon meta has shifted a lot.

The RPG-7, for example, became a necessary secondary launcher for a time. Some players found out the sheer effectiveness of dual .357 revolvers in Warzone. The RAM-7 grew in popularity. The Grau 5.56 still wears the crown despite recent nerfs. The FAL managed to come into the spotlight and the MK9 Bruen became the flavor of the month, at least until both weapons were nerfed.

The ever changing weapon meta clearly outlines how Infinity Ward intends to handle the game. Warzone, as such, will never allow a single weapon to be popular or dominate the rest of the armory.