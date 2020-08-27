Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Might Have Performance & Quality Modes

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will make full use of next-generation hardware to ensure gameplay with a responsive frame-rate and at high resolution.

Speaking with VentureBeat in a recent interview, Treyarch co-head Dan Bunting stated that Black Ops Cold War will be playable at 120 frames per second and at 4K resolution. He further pointed out that the new Call of Duty installment will feature real-time ray tracing and “even more detail” to add clear distinction between the current- and next-generation versions.

We want to make sure that the framerate is responsive, and that it feels like there’s nothing on the technical side preventing you from having a good time.

Even with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X housing powerful hardware, it seems wishful that Black Ops Cold War will be able to run 120 frames per second at 4K resolution with everything from ray-traced global illumination to high quality textures to more.

What Bunting stated carries a little vagueness that was never clarified. What he was probably stating was that the game will give players a choice between either 120 frames per second at a lower resolution or lower frame-rates at 4K resolution. That would mean players can choose between a performance and a quality mode.

This is only an assumption for the time being but Black Ops Cold War being able to achieve stable 120 frames per second at 4K resolution on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X would be a monumental achievement. Hence, like Demon’s Souls, the new Call of Duty game might be releasing with performance and quality modes

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will not offer a free next-generation upgrade. You can either purchase the standard edition which has the base game for current-generation consoles or spend $70 on the cross-generation edition which has the next-generation versions as well.