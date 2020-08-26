In this guide, we’ll guide you on How to Power Up Players in Madden NFL 21 using the power-up pass and ability points as well as the best potential players that you can power up.

Powering Up Players in Madden NFL 21

To begin powering up your players in Madden NFL 21, open up the player card screen where it shows you all of the player’s stats. Move over to the upgrades tab you’ll see on the left side of the screen.

In this tab, you’ll see the individual training points that are required to upgrade the player.

Once you are onto the upgrading spree, keep an eye on the Training.

It’s not easy to muster up Training in Madden NFL 21, and it is one of the reasons Ability points exist in the game.

You can also exchange the unwanted players of your team for Training and coins.

However, you also need to keep a consistent eye on the market and see how it’s holding up before trading in a player.

Moving on in the game without any abilities can be challenging. Abilities can be spread over the offense and the defense.

The defense that your team would have without any abilities is next to being none.

Keep upgrading your team to the point where it becomes competitive.

While powering up your players in Madden NFL 21, you need to be aware of the type of players they are.

If you already have a speed rusher in your team line up you don’t want to add speedster ability to another player in the team.

Don’t forget to configure team chemistry once you’ve added an ability to a player.

And finally, activate the players to access them inside the game. This is done from the home screen where it shows you all your defense.

This is pretty similar to Madden NFL 20.

The Best Players to Power Up

These are all the players that could potentially get a power up, but this is only possible when you have a power-up pass.