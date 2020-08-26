In this Madden NFL 21 MUT Unlockables guide, we will help you get a few very useful unlockable items for your Madden Ultimate Team. These include loyalty reward packs and player cards for some of your favorite NFL 21 players.

Madden NFL 21 MUT Unlockables

While the Madden Ultimate Team has a system to let you spend money and unlock anything you want, there are other alternate options to unlock a number of items and sets in Madden 21.

We have listed these individual unlockables from Madden Ultimate Team below.

How to Unlock 85 OVR Lamar Jackson Card

In Madden Ultimate Team 21, Lamar Jackson is a very solid quarterback choice for your MUT team.

Lamar Jackson has high speed, accuracy, and agility which makes him a solid choice for any starting team.

To unlock this Lamar Jackson Card, you will have to score 5 total touchdowns in Superstar KO mode.

The Superstar KO mode was introduced in Madden NFL 2020. In this mode, you can choose to play 1v1, 2v2, or 3v3 using a mix of Superstar X-Factors, Legends, and Icons.

You will be matched against opponents with the same number of players. Each team will get a try to drive from their 25-yard line.

Score as many touchdowns as you can and then stop your opponent from scoring the same. If the score is tied, it goes to tiebreaker rounds.

How to Unlock Rookie Master Isaiah Simmons

In Madden Ultimate Team 21, the Rookie Master Isaiah card is a very solid card.

Standing at 6’4” with 90 SPD, 90 ACC, and 90 JMP, he is a very good option for your team at the start.

To unlock him, you will have to complete the Core Rookie Master Set.

This challenge set can be found in the Exchange tab o the main MUT menu. To complete this set, you will need the following players:

Chase Young

Joe Burrow

Braden Mann

Derrick Brown

39x Any 75-76 OVR Rookie

22x Any 72-74 OVR Rookie

Obtain these items and then head to the exchange tab in the menu to get your Rookie Master Isaiah card.

How to obtain Loyalty Reward Pack

If you have been played Madden Ultimate team in any of the past three years, then you are entitled to receive a Madden Loyalty Reward Pack with 6 player options when you first sign into MUT 21.

If you have played all 3 previous years, you will get to select 3 players out of the 6. If you played during any 2 of the 3 years, you will get to select 2 of the 6 players.

And if you have played in only 1 of the previous 3 years, you will get to choose 1 player only.

The following are the 6 players that can be chosen from in the Loyalty pack.

Patrick Peterson

Demarcus Lawrence

Darius Leonard

Emmanuel Sanders

Mark Ingram II

Andrew Whitworth

How to unlock 89 OVR Level Master Andre Johnson

To unlock Master Andre Johnson, you will need to reach Level 7 MUT Level. To level up, you will need to play matches to earn XP which will level you up.

The Master Andre Johnson card is a beast of a card and for free, will be a fantastic option for your team.