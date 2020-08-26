Madden NFL 21 MUT Level Rewards Guide

In this guide, we bring you all the MUT level rewards that you can earn in Madden NFL 21. We will be starting at level 2 because that’s the first level you get an award for, all the way up to level 50.
Madden NFL 21 MUT Level Rewards
MUT or the Madden Ultimate Team is your chance to build your dream team, upgrade and keep improving until your team is in the best possible form.
Fortunately, a lot of easy upgrades can be achieved through the rewards that you get each time you level up.
Leveling in MUT
Leveling up your MUT is simple, just play as many games as you can in Madden Ultimate Team, this will net you level Experience points.
To increase your EXP gain you can perform challenges listed in the level challenges, unlocked at level 7, perform unique touchdowns or score points in special ways.
All these little tricks increase your EXP gain by a small amount but in the grand scheme of things every point counts.
Level Rewards
Each level Reward breakdown is as follows:
|Level
|Rewards
|2
|62+ overall player card
|3
|No reward
|4
|25 Training
|5
|62+ overall player card
|6
|3000 coins
|7
|Level Master Token
|8
|70+ overall Gold Player Pack
|9
|50 Training
|10
|Powerpass 62-81
|11
|Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering
|12
|70+ overall Gold Player Pack
|13
|2×62+ overall player card
|14
|10000 coins and a level master token
|15
|Powerpass 62-81
|16
|Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering
|17
|70+ overall Gold Player Pack
|18
|Level Challenges Unlocked
|19
|15000 coins
|20
|Powerpass 62-81
|21
|Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering
|22
|70+ overall Gold Player Pack
|22
|2×62+ overall player card
|24
|20000 coins and a level master token
|25
|Powerpass 82-84
|26
|Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering
|27
|2×70+ overall Gold Player Pack
|28
|Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering
|29
|20000 coins
|30
|Powerpass 82-84
|31
|Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering
|32
|2×70+ overall Gold Player Pack
|33
|4×62+ overall player card
|34
|20000 coins and a level master token
|35
|Powerpass 82-84
|36
|Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering
|37
|2×70+ overall Gold Player Pack
|38
|Level Challenges Unlocked
|39
|25000 coins
|40
|Powerpass 85-86 overall
|41
|Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering
|42
|Gold Premium Pack
|43
|3×70+ overall Gold Player Pack
|44
|25 00 coins and level master token
|45
|Powerpass 85-86 overall
|46
|Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering
|47
|Gold Premium Pack
|48
|Level Challenges Unlocked
|49
|25000 coins
|50
|Powerpass 87-88 overall
We hope you found this helpful, if you want more rewards there are daily and weekly challenges, level challenges, or just purchase the packs because EA will never stop fishing for your money.