Madden NFL 21 MUT Level Rewards Guide

In this guide, we bring you all the MUT level rewards that you can earn in Madden NFL 21. We will be starting at level 2 because that’s the first level you get an award for, all the way up to level 50.

MUT or the Madden Ultimate Team is your chance to build your dream team, upgrade and keep improving until your team is in the best possible form.

Fortunately, a lot of easy upgrades can be achieved through the rewards that you get each time you level up.

Leveling in MUT

Leveling up your MUT is simple, just play as many games as you can in Madden Ultimate Team, this will net you level Experience points.

To increase your EXP gain you can perform challenges listed in the level challenges, unlocked at level 7, perform unique touchdowns or score points in special ways.

All these little tricks increase your EXP gain by a small amount but in the grand scheme of things every point counts.

Level Rewards

Each level Reward breakdown is as follows:

2 62+ overall player card
3 No reward
4 25 Training
5 62+ overall player card
6 3000 coins
7 Level Master Token
8 70+ overall Gold Player Pack
9 50 Training
10 Powerpass 62-81
11 Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering
12 70+ overall Gold Player Pack
13 2×62+ overall player card
14 10000 coins and a level master token
15 Powerpass 62-81
16 Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering
17 70+ overall Gold Player Pack
18  Level Challenges Unlocked
19 15000 coins
20 Powerpass 62-81
21 Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering
22 70+ overall Gold Player Pack
22 2×62+ overall player card
24 20000 coins and a level master token
25 Powerpass 82-84
26 Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering
27 2×70+ overall Gold Player Pack
28 Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering
29 20000 coins
30 Powerpass 82-84
31 Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering
32 2×70+ overall Gold Player Pack
33 4×62+ overall player card
34 20000 coins and a level master token
35 Powerpass 82-84
36 Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering
37 2×70+ overall Gold Player Pack
38 Level Challenges Unlocked
39 25000 coins
40 Powerpass 85-86 overall
41 Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering
42 Gold Premium Pack
43 3×70+ overall Gold Player Pack
44 25 00 coins and level master token
45 Powerpass 85-86 overall
46 Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering
47 Gold Premium Pack
48 Level Challenges Unlocked
49 25000 coins
50 Powerpass 87-88 overall

We hope you found this helpful, if you want more rewards there are daily and weekly challenges, level challenges, or just purchase the packs because EA will never stop fishing for your money.