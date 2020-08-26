Madden NFL 21 MUT Level Rewards Guide

In this guide, we bring you all the MUT level rewards that you can earn in Madden NFL 21. We will be starting at level 2 because that’s the first level you get an award for, all the way up to level 50.

Madden NFL 21 MUT Level Rewards

MUT or the Madden Ultimate Team is your chance to build your dream team, upgrade and keep improving until your team is in the best possible form.

Fortunately, a lot of easy upgrades can be achieved through the rewards that you get each time you level up.

Leveling in MUT

Leveling up your MUT is simple, just play as many games as you can in Madden Ultimate Team, this will net you level Experience points.

To increase your EXP gain you can perform challenges listed in the level challenges, unlocked at level 7, perform unique touchdowns or score points in special ways.

All these little tricks increase your EXP gain by a small amount but in the grand scheme of things every point counts.

Level Rewards

Each level Reward breakdown is as follows:

Level Rewards 2 62+ overall player card 3 No reward 4 25 Training 5 62+ overall player card 6 3000 coins 7 Level Master Token 8 70+ overall Gold Player Pack 9 50 Training 10 Powerpass 62-81 11 Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering 12 70+ overall Gold Player Pack 13 2×62+ overall player card 14 10000 coins and a level master token 15 Powerpass 62-81 16 Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering 17 70+ overall Gold Player Pack 18 Level Challenges Unlocked 19 15000 coins 20 Powerpass 62-81 21 Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering 22 70+ overall Gold Player Pack 22 2×62+ overall player card 24 20000 coins and a level master token 25 Powerpass 82-84 26 Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering 27 2×70+ overall Gold Player Pack 28 Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering 29 20000 coins 30 Powerpass 82-84 31 Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering 32 2×70+ overall Gold Player Pack 33 4×62+ overall player card 34 20000 coins and a level master token 35 Powerpass 82-84 36 Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering 37 2×70+ overall Gold Player Pack 38 Level Challenges Unlocked 39 25000 coins 40 Powerpass 85-86 overall 41 Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering 42 Gold Premium Pack 43 3×70+ overall Gold Player Pack 44 25 00 coins and level master token 45 Powerpass 85-86 overall 46 Exclusive Fantasy pack Store offering 47 Gold Premium Pack 48 Level Challenges Unlocked 49 25000 coins 50 Powerpass 87-88 overall

We hope you found this helpful, if you want more rewards there are daily and weekly challenges, level challenges, or just purchase the packs because EA will never stop fishing for your money.