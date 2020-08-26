Madden NFL 21 Best Teams Guide

If you’re wondering what the best teams are to use in the franchise mode of Madden NFL 21, look no further than this guide where we’ll list the top teams in the game and tell you what actually makes these teams so great.

Madden NFL 21 Best Teams

Below are our picks for the best teams in Madden 21 based on their team ratings.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are an absolute no-brainer considering how much talent is in this team.

They have Patrick Mahomes (a 99 overall-rated player), Tyreek Hill (the fastest player in Madden), and Chris Jones who is an incredible playmaker on the defensive line.

Team Rating

88 Overall

92 Offense

77 Defense

Baltimore Ravens

Like the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens are another team which are miles ahead of their peers in terms of talent.

All you really need to know about this team is that it has Lamar Jackson, who is a god-tier player.

If you’re still not sold, then this team also has Earl Thomas, Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell.

These are legendary veteran players who still perform amazingly despite their age. Only downside is that they’ll be retired by the third year of your franchise.

You also have a lot of young players with insane potential. Most notably, Marquise Brown, Mark Andrews, Marlon Humphrey, WR Devin Duvernay and JK Dobbins.

Team Rating

87 Overall

89 Offense

86 Defense

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are very strong and balanced team as they bring excellent playmakers on both offense and defense.

Bobby Wagner is easily the best MLB in this game and D.K Metcalf is a god-tier wide receiver.

Though he’s not as popular as the previously mentioned two players, LB Jordyn Brooks is another extremely impressive linebacker who has the potential to become one of the best in the game.

Another notable player is Jamal Adams, who was traded for by the Seattle Seahawks. He singlehandedly makes this team’s defense significantly more intimidating.

However, this trade will make you miss the first-round picks for the next two drafts.

Team Rating

85 Overall

88 Offense

80 Defense

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints were the highest rated offensive team in the previous installment of the Madden franchise and they’re still as good as ever in NFL 21.

This team has Drew Bees, who is the third highest-rated quarterback in the game and an extremely consistent player.

It also has Michael Thomas, arguably the best wide receiver in the game; Cameron Jordan, an incredible defensive player and Alvin Kamara, a top-tier halfback.

Another player that you’ll want to keep an eye on is Taysom Hill, who is a quarterback with an impressive 90 speed rating.

If you develop him properly, he can end up being one of the best players on your roster.

Team Rating

93 Overall

96 Offense

86 Defense

Miami Dolphins

Though they’re not as good as the rest of the teams on this list, there is still quite a bit of talent in the Miami Dolphins.

For one, they have Matt Breida, who is the fastest running back in Madden, alongside Raheem Mostert.

They also have Tua Tagovailoa, a great rookie quarterback; and Kyle Van Noy, an impressive linebacker who’s also a free agent.

There’s a lot of young talent in this team, but you’ll have to develop them in the right way for them to reach their full potential.

Team Rating

76 Overall

69 Offense

78 Defense

If our pick for the best teams in Madden 21 don’t sit right with you, below are the ratings for all 30 teams available in MUT.

Madden NFL 21 Team Ratings

Arizona Cardinals

80 Overall

76 Offense

79 Defense

Atlanta Falcons

81 Overall

85 Offense

72 Defense

Baltimore Ravens

87 Overall

89 Offense

86 Defense

Buffalo Bills

83 Overall

77 Offense

84 Defense

Carolina Panthers

77 Overall

75 Offense

72 Defense

Chicago Bears

82 Overall

73 Offense

88 Defense

Cincinnati Bengals

75 Overall

71 Offense

85 Defense

Cleveland Browns

82 Overall

82 Offense

76 Defense

Dallas Cowboys

86 Overall

87 Offense

82 Defense

Denver Broncos

79 Overall

69 Offense

84 Defense

Detroit Lions

78 Overall

76 Offense

78 Defense

Green Bay Packers

86 Overall

89 Offense

80 Defense

Houston Texans

84 Overall

78 Offense

79 Defense

Indianapolis Colts

83 Overall

83 Offense

76 Defense

Jacksonville Jaguars

74 Overall

71 Offense

72 Defense

Kansas City Chiefs

88 Overall

92 Offense

77 Defense

Las Vegas Raiders

80 Overall

81 Offense

74 Defense

Los Angeles Chargers

81 Overall

74 Offense

83 Defense

Los Angeles Rams

78 Overall

74 Offense

82 Defense

Miami Dolphins

76 Overall

69 Offense

78 Defense

Minnesota Vikings

83 Overall

80 Offense

81 Defense

New Orleans Saints

93 Overall

96 Offense

86 Defense

New York Giants

76 Overall

83 Offense

74 Defense

New York Jets

75 Overall

67 Offense

75 Defense

New England Patriots

79 Overall

75 Offense

85 Defense

Philadelphia Eagles

84 Overall

80 Offense

76 Defense

Pittsburgh Steelers

84 Overall

79 Offense

84 Defense

San Francisco 49ers

89 Overall

84 Offense

87 Defense

Seattle Seahawks

85 Overall

88 Offense

80 Defense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

85 Overall

87 Offense

83 Defense

Tennessee Titans

80 Overall

77 Offense

81 Defense

Washington Football Team