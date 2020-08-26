Madden NFL 21 Best Teams Guide

If you’re wondering what the best teams are to use in the franchise mode of Madden NFL 21, look no further than this guide where we’ll list the top teams in the game and tell you what actually makes these teams so great.
Madden NFL 21 Best Teams
Below are our picks for the best teams in Madden 21 based on their team ratings.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are an absolute no-brainer considering how much talent is in this team.
They have Patrick Mahomes (a 99 overall-rated player), Tyreek Hill (the fastest player in Madden), and Chris Jones who is an incredible playmaker on the defensive line.
Team Rating
- 88 Overall
- 92 Offense
- 77 Defense
Baltimore Ravens
Like the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens are another team which are miles ahead of their peers in terms of talent.
All you really need to know about this team is that it has Lamar Jackson, who is a god-tier player.
If you’re still not sold, then this team also has Earl Thomas, Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell.
These are legendary veteran players who still perform amazingly despite their age. Only downside is that they’ll be retired by the third year of your franchise.
You also have a lot of young players with insane potential. Most notably, Marquise Brown, Mark Andrews, Marlon Humphrey, WR Devin Duvernay and JK Dobbins.
Team Rating
- 87 Overall
- 89 Offense
- 86 Defense
Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks are very strong and balanced team as they bring excellent playmakers on both offense and defense.
Bobby Wagner is easily the best MLB in this game and D.K Metcalf is a god-tier wide receiver.
Though he’s not as popular as the previously mentioned two players, LB Jordyn Brooks is another extremely impressive linebacker who has the potential to become one of the best in the game.
Another notable player is Jamal Adams, who was traded for by the Seattle Seahawks. He singlehandedly makes this team’s defense significantly more intimidating.
However, this trade will make you miss the first-round picks for the next two drafts.
Team Rating
- 85 Overall
- 88 Offense
- 80 Defense
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints were the highest rated offensive team in the previous installment of the Madden franchise and they’re still as good as ever in NFL 21.
This team has Drew Bees, who is the third highest-rated quarterback in the game and an extremely consistent player.
It also has Michael Thomas, arguably the best wide receiver in the game; Cameron Jordan, an incredible defensive player and Alvin Kamara, a top-tier halfback.
Another player that you’ll want to keep an eye on is Taysom Hill, who is a quarterback with an impressive 90 speed rating.
If you develop him properly, he can end up being one of the best players on your roster.
Team Rating
- 93 Overall
- 96 Offense
- 86 Defense
Miami Dolphins
Though they’re not as good as the rest of the teams on this list, there is still quite a bit of talent in the Miami Dolphins.
For one, they have Matt Breida, who is the fastest running back in Madden, alongside Raheem Mostert.
They also have Tua Tagovailoa, a great rookie quarterback; and Kyle Van Noy, an impressive linebacker who’s also a free agent.
There’s a lot of young talent in this team, but you’ll have to develop them in the right way for them to reach their full potential.
Team Rating
- 76 Overall
- 69 Offense
- 78 Defense
If our pick for the best teams in Madden 21 don’t sit right with you, below are the ratings for all 30 teams available in MUT.
Madden NFL 21 Team Ratings
Arizona Cardinals
- 80 Overall
- 76 Offense
- 79 Defense
Atlanta Falcons
- 81 Overall
- 85 Offense
- 72 Defense
Baltimore Ravens
- 87 Overall
- 89 Offense
- 86 Defense
Buffalo Bills
- 83 Overall
- 77 Offense
- 84 Defense
Carolina Panthers
- 77 Overall
- 75 Offense
- 72 Defense
Chicago Bears
- 82 Overall
- 73 Offense
- 88 Defense
Cincinnati Bengals
- 75 Overall
- 71 Offense
- 85 Defense
Cleveland Browns
- 82 Overall
- 82 Offense
- 76 Defense
Dallas Cowboys
- 86 Overall
- 87 Offense
- 82 Defense
Denver Broncos
- 79 Overall
- 69 Offense
- 84 Defense
Detroit Lions
- 78 Overall
- 76 Offense
- 78 Defense
Green Bay Packers
- 86 Overall
- 89 Offense
- 80 Defense
Houston Texans
- 84 Overall
- 78 Offense
- 79 Defense
Indianapolis Colts
- 83 Overall
- 83 Offense
- 76 Defense
Jacksonville Jaguars
- 74 Overall
- 71 Offense
- 72 Defense
Kansas City Chiefs
- 88 Overall
- 92 Offense
- 77 Defense
Las Vegas Raiders
- 80 Overall
- 81 Offense
- 74 Defense
Los Angeles Chargers
- 81 Overall
- 74 Offense
- 83 Defense
Los Angeles Rams
- 78 Overall
- 74 Offense
- 82 Defense
Miami Dolphins
- 76 Overall
- 69 Offense
- 78 Defense
Minnesota Vikings
- 83 Overall
- 80 Offense
- 81 Defense
New Orleans Saints
- 93 Overall
- 96 Offense
- 86 Defense
New York Giants
- 76 Overall
- 83 Offense
- 74 Defense
New York Jets
- 75 Overall
- 67 Offense
- 75 Defense
New England Patriots
- 79 Overall
- 75 Offense
- 85 Defense
Philadelphia Eagles
- 84 Overall
- 80 Offense
- 76 Defense
Pittsburgh Steelers
- 84 Overall
- 79 Offense
- 84 Defense
San Francisco 49ers
- 89 Overall
- 84 Offense
- 87 Defense
Seattle Seahawks
- 85 Overall
- 88 Offense
- 80 Defense
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 85 Overall
- 87 Offense
- 83 Defense
Tennessee Titans
- 80 Overall
- 77 Offense
- 81 Defense
Washington Football Team
- 74 Overall
- 66 Offense
- 77 Defense