In this Madden NFL 21 Best MUT Players guide, we will focus on the best players for each position in this most recent iteration of the venerable Madden series.
We will look at the top 10 players along with their most useful stats so that you can decide which player to choose for your dream Madden Ultimate Team. Let’s get started!
Madden NFL 21 Best MUT Players
Each player has different stats and superstar abilities that make that player more suitable for a certain position than the other ones. Let’s take a look at center position first:
Center
The player at this position will be the innermost lineman at offense. The play starts when the center player snaps the ball from between his legs to the quarterback.
The best players in this category from all the teams are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Jason Kelce
|Philadelphia Eagles
|94
|73
|85
|86
|Rodney Hudson
|Las Vegas Raiders
|93
|60
|90
|85
|Alex Mack
|Atlanta Falcons
|89
|62
|92
|90
|Brandon Linder
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|87
|61
|89
|79
|Maurkice Pouncey
|Pitsburgh Steelers
|86
|62
|91
|88
|Ryan Kelly
|Indianapolis Cotts
|85
|71
|86
|87
|David Andrews
|New England Patriots
|84
|67
|86
|88
|Frank Ragnow
|Detroits Lions
|83
|73
|92
|92
|Mitch Morse
|Buffalo Bulls
|82
|67
|92
|82
|Ryan Jensen
|Temple Bay Buccaneers
|82
|60
|90
|82
Cornerback
This is a defensive position and the player in this position will defend against sweeps and reverses.
The best 10 players for this position are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Stephon Gilmore
|England Patriots
|99
|92
|70
|96
|Jalen Ramsey
|Los Angeles Rams
|94
|91
|69
|91
|Richard Sherman
|San Francisco 49ers
|92
|87
|79
|99
|Jaire Alexander
|Green Bay Packers
|90
|93
|60
|95
|Tre’davious White
|Buffalo Bulls
|90
|91
|75
|95
|Casey Hayward Jr.
|LA Chargers
|89
|89
|69
|95
|Marlon Humphrey
|Baltimore Ravens
|89
|92
|74
|94
|Byron Jones
|Miami Dolphins
|88
|92
|71
|91
|Darius Slay Jr.
|Philadelphia Eagles
|88
|93
|60
|94
|Patrick Peterson
|Arizona Cardinals
|88
|91
|71
|97
Defensive Tackle
The responsibility of the player at this position is to tackle the player that coming running at the center of the line of defense.
The top 10 players for this position are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|FLETCHER COX
|Philadelphia Eagles
|96
|78
|95
|84
|CHRIS JONES
|Kansas City Cheifs
|92
|71
|92
|80
|MICHAEL PIERCE
|Minnesota Vikings
|91
|71
|96
|72
|GRADY JARRETT
|Atlanta Falcons
|90
|70
|89
|82
|KENNY CLARK
|Green Bay Packers
|90
|70
|95
|86
|GENO ATKINS
|Cincinnati Bengals
|88
|77
|90
|84
|DEFOREST BUCKNER
|Indianapolis Colts
|87
|72
|87
|85
|KAWANN SHORT
|Carolina Panthers
|87
|69
|91
|75
|VITA VEA
|Temple Bay Buccaneers
|87
|69
|97
|79
|BRANDON WILLIAMS
|Baltimore Raves
|86
|57
|96
|74
Free Safety
The deepest defense position is called Free Safety. The player in this position can provide help for long pass plays.
The best 10 players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|DEVIN MCCOURTY
|England Patriots
|92
|90
|62
|97
|KEVIN BYARD
|Tennessee Titans
|91
|90
|73
|90
|JUSTIN SIMMONS
|Denver Broncos
|90
|88
|66
|98
|EDDIE JACKSON
|Chicago Bears
|89
|88
|63
|89
|EARL THOMAS III
|Baltimore Ravens
|88
|88
|67
|97
|MICAH HYDE
|Buffalo Bulls
|88
|90
|58
|90
|MINKAH
FITZPATRICK
|Pitsburgh Steelers
|87
|90
|64
|93
|BUDDA BAKER
|Arizona Cardinals
|86
|91
|72
|95
|KENDALL FULLER
|Washington Football Team
|86
|90
|67
|88
|MARCUS WILLIAMS
|New Orleans Saints
|85
|89
|70
|93
Fullback
This is one of the two running back positions, the other one is halfback. This position is in the offensive backfield.
The best 10 players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|KYLE JUSZCZYK
|San Francisco 49ers
|86
|80
|87
|89
|PATRICK RICARD
|Baltimore Ravens
|81
|71
|82
|86
|ANTHONY SHERMAN
|Kansas City Cheifs
|77
|77
|85
|87
|ALEC INGOLD
|Las Vegas Raiders
|74
|76
|84
|86
|ANDY JANOVICH
|Cleveland Browns
|74
|78
|86
|84
|C.J.HAM
|Minnesota Vikings
|73
|82
|87
|83
|KHARI BLASINGAME
|Tennesse Titans
|72
|87
|91
|86
|DEREK WATT
|Pitsburgh Steelers
|71
|80
|86
|87
|ELIJHAA PENNY
|New York Giants
|70
|80
|84
|84
|ROOSEVELT NIX
|Indianapolis Colts
|70
|78
|75
|82
Halfback
This is one of the two running back positions, the other one is fullback. This position is in the offensive backfield.
The best 10 players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY
|Carolina Panthers
|99
|92
|72
|98
|DERRICK HENRY
|Tennesse Titans
|91
|87
|95
|EZEKIEL ELLIOTT
|Dallas Cowboys
|93
|90
|80
|98
|NICK CHUBB
|Cleveland Browns
|92
|92
|85
|94
|DALVIN COOK
|Minnesota Vikings
|92
|92
|74
|91
|SAQUON BARKLEY
|Newyork Giants
|91
|93
|81
|97
|AARON JONES
|Green Bay Packers
|91
|91
|71
|92
|JOE MIXON
|Cincinnati Bengals
|90
|91
|75
|96
|ALVIN KAMARA
|New Orleans Saints
|89
|89
|77
|91
|JOSH JACOBS
|Las Vegas Raiders
|88
|87
|82
|95
Kicker
This player is responsible for kicking the field goals for getting extra points.
The best 10 players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|JUSTIN TUCKER
|Baltimore Ravens
|87
|75
|40
|85
|JOSH LAMBO
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|85
|66
|49
|85
|CHRIS BOSWELL
|Pitsburgh Steelers
|82
|73
|44
|84
|HARRISON BUTKER
|Kansas City Cheifs
|82
|75
|44
|82
|ROBBIE GOULD
|San Francisco 49ers
|82
|58
|25
|75
|MATT PRATER
|Detroit Lions
|81
|72
|43
|75
|GREG ZUERLEIN
|Dallas Cowboys
|80
|74
|38
|85
|ALDRICK ROSAS
|New York Giants
|79
|68
|30
|86
|GRAHAM GANO
|Carolina Panthers
|79
|75
|63
|80
|WIL LUTZ
|New Orleans Saints
|78
|71
|56
|79
Left Defensive End
This is a defensive position on the left and the player in this position may have to provide outside containment.
The best 10 players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|J.J. WATT
|Houston Texans
|98
|77
|97
|89
|CAMERON JORDAN
|New Orleans Saints
|96
|78
|93
|91
|JOEY BOSA
|LA Chargers
|91
|79
|87
|90
|DANIELLE HUNTER
|Minnesota Vikings
|89
|88
|81
|85
|DEMARCUS LAWRENCE
|Dallas Cowboys
|89
|81
|88
|84
|AKIEM HICKS
|Chicago Bears
|88
|63
|95
|83
|BRANDON GRAHAM
|Philadelphia Eagles
|87
|77
|87
|81
|STEPHON TUITT
|Pitsburgh Steelers
|87
|74
|91
|73
|ARIK ARMSTEAD
|San Francisco 49ers
|86
|73
|90
|80
|DEE FORD
|San Francisco 49ers
|85
|85
|84
|83
Left Guard
Players at the Left guard position guard from the left of the offensive line.
The best 10 players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|QUENTON NELSON
|Indanapoilis Colts
|94
|65
|97
|91
|RICHIE INCOGNITO
|Las Vegas Raiders
|90
|70
|94
|87
|ALI MARPET
|Temple Bay Buccaneers
|89
|72
|88
|82
|JOEL BITONIO
|Cleveland Browns
|86
|72
|86
|88
|JOE THUNEY
|Engliand Patriots
|85
|73
|88
|84
|RODGER SAFFOLD III
|Tennesse Titans
|84
|62
|87
|92
|ANDREW NORWELL
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|83
|61
|87
|94
|ELGTON JENKINS
|Green Ba packers
|80
|69
|89
|84
|ANDRUS PEAT
|New Orleans Saints
|78
|66
|87
|80
|JAMES DANIELS
|Chicago Bears
|78
|63
|84
|86
Left Outside Lineback
The player in this position is responsible for blitzing the Quarterback and for outside containment.
The best 10 players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|KHALIL MACK
|Chicago Bears
|97
|86
|89
|91
|VON MILLER
|Denver Broncos
|97
|87
|84
|90
|CHANDLER JONES
|Arizona Cardinals
|95
|79
|87
|95
|ZA’DARIUS SMITH
|Green Bay Packers
|88
|80
|84
|86
|KYLE VAN NOY
|Miami Dolphins
|86
|84
|76
|89
|T.J.WATT
|Pitsburgh Steelers
|86
|83
|77
|87
|DARIUS LEONARD
|Indianapolis Colts
|85
|86
|78
|91
|JAMIE COLLINS
|Detroit Lions
|83
|84
|77
|85
|LEIGHTON VANDER ESCH
|Dallas Cowboys
|83
|86
|78
|87
|MATTHEW JUDON
|Baltimore Ravens
|83
|81
|86
|85
Left Tackle
The best pass blocker of a team will be stationed here. These need to be fast and agile so that they can tackle the pass rush of defensive sides.
The best 10 players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|DAVID BAKHTIARI
|Green Bay Packers
|96
|70
|91
|85
|TERRON ARMSTEAD
|New Orleans Saints
|95
|80
|89
|92
|RONNIE STANLEY
|Baltimore Ravens
|93
|66
|91
|88
|TRENT WILLIAMS
|San Francisco 49ers
|92
|75
|95
|85
|TYRON SMITH
|Dallas Cowboys
|91
|73
|96
|88
|ANDREW WHITWORTH
|Los Angeles Rams
|86
|62
|92
|90
|ANTHONY CASTONZO
|Indianapolis Colts
|85
|61
|88
|86
|LAREMY TUNSIL
|Houston Texans
|85
|64
|91
|89
|DUANE BROWN
|Seattle Seahawk
|84
|72
|90
|89
|TAYLOR LEWAN
|Tennesse Titans
|84
|75
|91
|90
Middle Lineback
This is also a defensive position very much similar to Quarterback.
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|BOBBY WAGNER
|Seattle Seahawks
|98
|86
|81
|97
|LAVONTE DAVID
|Temple Bay Buccaneers
|90
|86
|77
|97
|ERIC KENDRICKS
|Minnesota Vikings
|89
|84
|76
|92
|DONT’A HIGHTOWER
|England Patriots
|88
|81
|84
|91
|FRED WARNER
|San Francisco 49ers
|87
|84
|76
|91
|DEION JONES
|Atanta Falons
|86
|91
|73
|85
|C.J.MOSLEY
|New York Jets
|85
|84
|75
|95
|AVERY WILLIAMSON
|New York Jets
|84
|83
|78
|91
|ROQUAN SMITH
|Chicago Bears
|83
|89
|80
|94
|BENARDRICK MCKINNEY
|Houston Texans
|82
|83
|77
|86
Punter
This player is a special position and his responsibility is to take the snapped ball and kick it to the other team from the line of scrimmage. In this way, field position disadvantages are counteracted.
The best 10 players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|JOHNNY HEKKER
|Los Angeles Rams
|86
|69
|56
|84
|BRETT KERN
|Tennesse titans
|84
|65
|45
|75
|SAM KOCH
|Baltimore Ravens
|84
|70
|50
|85
|THOMAS MORSTEAD
|New Orleans Saints
|83
|71
|69
|90
|TRESS WAY
|Washington Football Team
|83
|74
|44
|82
|CHRIS JONES
|Dallas Cowboys
|81
|79
|35
|74
|JK SCOTT
|Green Bay Packers
|80
|78
|51
|89
|MICHAEL DICKSON
|Seattle Seahawks
|80
|75
|47
|86
|JAMIE GILLAN
|Cleveland Browns
|79
|72
|69
|84
|BRITTON COLQUITT
|Minnesota Vikins
|78
|65
|35
|88
Quarterback
This is the best-known position in the NFL. It is an offensive position and the leader of a team is usually the quarterback. This position is directly behind the offensive lines.
The best 10 players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|PATRICK MAHOMES
|Kansas City Cheifs
|99
|81
|69
|96
|RUSSELL WILSON
|Seattle Seahawks
|97
|86
|59
|98
|LAMAR JACKSON
|Baltimore Ravens
|94
|96
|62
|92
|DREW BREES
|New Orleans Saints
|93
|67
|53
|77
|TOM BRADY
|Temple Bay Buccaneers
|90
|60
|64
|99
|AARON RODGERS
|Green Bay Packers
|89
|77
|58
|97
|MATT RYAN
|Atanta Falons
|87
|71
|63
|72
|DESHAUN WATSON
|Houston Texans
|86
|84
|65
|94
|CARSON WENTZ
|Philadelphia eagles
|84
|81
|72
|76
|DAK PRESCOTT
|Dallas Cowboys
|84
|83
|75
|95
Right Defensive End
This position defends from offense from the right.
The best 10 players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|AARON DONALD
|Los Angeles Rams
|99
|82
|99
|87
|CALAIS CAMPBELL
|Baltimore Ravens
|95
|72
|92
|85
|MYLES GARRETT
|Cleveland Browns
|93
|85
|96
|88
|CAMERON HEYWARD
|Pitsburgh Steelers
|90
|71
|94
|86
|NICK BOSA
|San Francisco 49ers
|89
|79
|85
|86
|MELVIN INGRAM III
|LA Chargers
|88
|80
|83
|79
|NDAMUKONG SUH
|Temple Bay Buccaneers
|86
|73
|97
|87
|TREY FLOWERS
|Detroit Lions
|86
|77
|87
|77
|JUSTIN HOUSTON
|Indianapolis Colts
|85
|81
|85
|83
|JURRELL CASEY
|Denver Broncos
|84
|70
|92
|84
Right Guard
Players at the Right guard position guard from the Right of the offensive line.
The best 10 players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|ZACK MARTIN
|Dallas Cowboys
|98
|69
|95
|93
|BRANDON BROOKS
|Philadelphia Eagles
|93
|72
|96
|81
|DAVID DECASTRO
|Pitsburgh Steelers
|91
|59
|94
|90
|BRANDON SCHERFF
|Washington football team
|87
|73
|92
|88
|SHAQ MASON
|England Patriots
|86
|72
|87
|82
|KEVIN ZEITLER
|New York Giants
|85
|58
|91
|88
|JASON PETERS
|Philadelphia Eagles
|82
|66
|95
|88
|D.J. FLUKER
|Baltimore Ravens
|80
|60
|91
|85
|TRAI TURNER
|LA Chargers
|80
|74
|89
|80
|BRIAN WINTERS
|New York Jets
|79
|63
|85
|88
Right Outside Lineback
The player in this position is responsible for outside containment from the right.
The best 10 players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|DEMARIO DAVIS
|New Orleans Saints
|89
|86
|85
|94
|SHAQUIL BARRETT
|Temple Bay Buccaneers
|85
|84
|74
|84
|PRESTON SMITH
|Green bay packers
|84
|82
|81
|86
|HAROLD LANDRY III
|Tennessee Titans
|82
|84
|78
|88
|ROBERT QUINN
|Chicago Bears
|82
|80
|84
|82
|BRADLEY CHUBB
|Denver Broncos
|81
|84
|91
|83
|K.J. WRIGHT
|Seattle Seahawks
|81
|80
|69
|92
|MYLES JACK
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|81
|87
|74
|86
|WHITNEY MERCILUS
|Houston Texans
|81
|81
|78
|95
|BUD DUPREE
|Pitsburgh Steelers
|80
|87
|76
|89
Right Tackle
This is the same as a left tackle but this time on the right.
The best 10 players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|MITCHELL SCHWARTZ
|Kansas City Cheifs
|96
|58
|88
|88
|RYAN RAMCZYK
|New Orleans Saints
|91
|63
|90
|92
|LANE JOHNSON
|Philadelphia Eagles
|89
|79
|88
|90
|BRYAN BULAGA
|LA Chargers
|88
|61
|88
|90
|LA’EL COLLINS
|Dallas Cowboys
|87
|71
|89
|85
|TRENT BROWN
|Las Vegas Raiders
|87
|62
|94
|80
|MIKE MCGLINCHEY
|San Francisco 49ers
|85
|70
|89
|86
|ORLANDO BROWN JR
|Baltimore Ravens
|83
|50
|93
|84
|BRADEN SMITH
|Indianapolis Colts
|82
|66
|92
|90
|TAYLOR MOTON
|Carolina Panthers
|80
|66
|87
|84
Strong Safety
This is in the center of the field with the strong side of the formation near the line of scrimmage.
The best 10 players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|HARRISON SMITH
|Minnesota Vikings
|95
|87
|73
|91
|TYRANN MATHIEU
|Kansas City Cheifs
|93
|90
|61
|92
|JAMAL ADAMS
|Seattle Seahawks
|92
|91
|78
|93
|DERWIN JAMES JR
|LA Chargers
|89
|90
|77
|94
|KAREEM JACKSON
|Denver Broncos
|87
|88
|60
|91
|ADRIAN AMOS
|Green Bay Packers
|86
|92
|72
|88
|JORDAN POYER
|Buffalo Bulls
|85
|87
|66
|93
|MALCOLM JENKINS
|New Orleans Saints
|85
|86
|67
|97
|JOHN JOHNSON III
|Los Angeles Rams
|84
|85
|69
|92
|KEANU NEAL
|Atanta Falons
|84
|87
|76
|91
Tight End
Fullback and Tight end work together in Madden NFL 21 MUT to let the tailback run through or tight end player can help the offensive linemen by protecting the quarterback.
The best 10 players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|GEORGE KITTLE
|San Francisco 49ers
|98
|88
|82
|92
|TRAVIS KELCE
|Kansas City Cheifs
|97
|85
|79
|98
|ROB GRONKOWSKI
|Temple Bay Buccaneers
|95
|81
|81
|86
|ZACH ERTZ
|Philadelphia Eagles
|90
|82
|74
|97
|AUSTIN HOOPER
|Cleveland Browns
|89
|82
|73
|96
|EVAN ENGRAM
|New York Giants
|88
|90
|66
|93
|JARED COOK
|New Orleans Saints
|87
|85
|71
|93
|GREG OLSEN
|Seattle Seahawks
|86
|82
|70
|95
|MARK ANDREWS
|Baltimore Ravens
|86
|86
|79
|94
|DARREN WALLER
|Las Vegas Raiders
|85
|89
|70
|91
Wide Receiver
The fastest players on the team are usually wide receivers. Their job is to stay and farthest and yell WIDE to get the others to throw them the ball.
The best 10 Madden NFL 21 MUT wide receiver players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|MICHAEL THOMAS
|New Orlens Saints
|99
|89
|77
|99
|DEANDRE HOPKINS
|Arizona Cardinals
|98
|91
|77
|98
|JULIO JONES
|Atanta Falons
|97
|92
|78
|98
|TYREEK HILL
|Kansas City Cheifs
|96
|99
|64
|91
|DAVANTE ADAMS
|Green Bay Packers
|94
|89
|63
|96
|AMARI COOPER
|Dallas Cowboys
|93
|92
|68
|94
|MIKE EVANS
|Temple Bay Buccaneers
|92
|91
|79
|97
|STEFON DIGGS
|Buffalo Bills
|92
|92
|62
|86
|KEENAN ALLEN
|Los Angeles Cahrgers
|91
|89
|72
|95
|ODELL BECKHAM JR
|Cleveland Browns
|91
|93
|53
|88