In this Madden NFL 21 Best MUT Players guide, we will focus on the best players for each position in this most recent iteration of the venerable Madden series.

We will look at the top 10 players along with their most useful stats so that you can decide which player to choose for your dream Madden Ultimate Team. Let’s get started!

Madden NFL 21 Best MUT Players

Each player has different stats and superstar abilities that make that player more suitable for a certain position than the other ones. Let’s take a look at center position first:

Center

The player at this position will be the innermost lineman at offense. The play starts when the center player snaps the ball from between his legs to the quarterback.

The best players in this category from all the teams are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles 94 73 85 86 Rodney Hudson Las Vegas Raiders 93 60 90 85 Alex Mack Atlanta Falcons 89 62 92 90 Brandon Linder Jacksonville Jaguars 87 61 89 79 Maurkice Pouncey Pitsburgh Steelers 86 62 91 88 Ryan Kelly Indianapolis Cotts 85 71 86 87 David Andrews New England Patriots 84 67 86 88 Frank Ragnow Detroits Lions 83 73 92 92 Mitch Morse Buffalo Bulls 82 67 92 82 Ryan Jensen Temple Bay Buccaneers 82 60 90 82

Cornerback

This is a defensive position and the player in this position will defend against sweeps and reverses.

The best 10 players for this position are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Stephon Gilmore England Patriots 99 92 70 96 Jalen Ramsey Los Angeles Rams 94 91 69 91 Richard Sherman San Francisco 49ers 92 87 79 99 Jaire Alexander Green Bay Packers 90 93 60 95 Tre’davious White Buffalo Bulls 90 91 75 95 Casey Hayward Jr. LA Chargers 89 89 69 95 Marlon Humphrey Baltimore Ravens 89 92 74 94 Byron Jones Miami Dolphins 88 92 71 91 Darius Slay Jr. Philadelphia Eagles 88 93 60 94 Patrick Peterson Arizona Cardinals 88 91 71 97

Defensive Tackle

The responsibility of the player at this position is to tackle the player that coming running at the center of the line of defense.

The top 10 players for this position are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA FLETCHER COX Philadelphia Eagles 96 78 95 84 CHRIS JONES Kansas City Cheifs 92 71 92 80 MICHAEL PIERCE Minnesota Vikings 91 71 96 72 GRADY JARRETT Atlanta Falcons 90 70 89 82 KENNY CLARK Green Bay Packers 90 70 95 86 GENO ATKINS Cincinnati Bengals 88 77 90 84 DEFOREST BUCKNER Indianapolis Colts 87 72 87 85 KAWANN SHORT Carolina Panthers 87 69 91 75 VITA VEA Temple Bay Buccaneers 87 69 97 79 BRANDON WILLIAMS Baltimore Raves 86 57 96 74

Free Safety

The deepest defense position is called Free Safety. The player in this position can provide help for long pass plays.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA DEVIN MCCOURTY England Patriots 92 90 62 97 KEVIN BYARD Tennessee Titans 91 90 73 90 JUSTIN SIMMONS Denver Broncos 90 88 66 98 EDDIE JACKSON Chicago Bears 89 88 63 89 EARL THOMAS III Baltimore Ravens 88 88 67 97 MICAH HYDE Buffalo Bulls 88 90 58 90 MINKAH

FITZPATRICK Pitsburgh Steelers 87 90 64 93 BUDDA BAKER Arizona Cardinals 86 91 72 95 KENDALL FULLER Washington Football Team 86 90 67 88 MARCUS WILLIAMS New Orleans Saints 85 89 70 93

Fullback

This is one of the two running back positions, the other one is halfback. This position is in the offensive backfield.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA KYLE JUSZCZYK San Francisco 49ers 86 80 87 89 PATRICK RICARD Baltimore Ravens 81 71 82 86 ANTHONY SHERMAN Kansas City Cheifs 77 77 85 87 ALEC INGOLD Las Vegas Raiders 74 76 84 86 ANDY JANOVICH Cleveland Browns 74 78 86 84 C.J.HAM Minnesota Vikings 73 82 87 83 KHARI BLASINGAME Tennesse Titans 72 87 91 86 DEREK WATT Pitsburgh Steelers 71 80 86 87 ELIJHAA PENNY New York Giants 70 80 84 84 ROOSEVELT NIX Indianapolis Colts 70 78 75 82

Halfback

This is one of the two running back positions, the other one is fullback. This position is in the offensive backfield.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY Carolina Panthers 99 92 72 98 DERRICK HENRY Tennesse Titans 91 87 95 EZEKIEL ELLIOTT Dallas Cowboys 93 90 80 98 NICK CHUBB Cleveland Browns 92 92 85 94 DALVIN COOK Minnesota Vikings 92 92 74 91 SAQUON BARKLEY Newyork Giants 91 93 81 97 AARON JONES Green Bay Packers 91 91 71 92 JOE MIXON Cincinnati Bengals 90 91 75 96 ALVIN KAMARA New Orleans Saints 89 89 77 91 JOSH JACOBS Las Vegas Raiders 88 87 82 95

Kicker

This player is responsible for kicking the field goals for getting extra points.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA JUSTIN TUCKER Baltimore Ravens 87 75 40 85 JOSH LAMBO Jacksonville Jaguars 85 66 49 85 CHRIS BOSWELL Pitsburgh Steelers 82 73 44 84 HARRISON BUTKER Kansas City Cheifs 82 75 44 82 ROBBIE GOULD San Francisco 49ers 82 58 25 75 MATT PRATER Detroit Lions 81 72 43 75 GREG ZUERLEIN Dallas Cowboys 80 74 38 85 ALDRICK ROSAS New York Giants 79 68 30 86 GRAHAM GANO Carolina Panthers 79 75 63 80 WIL LUTZ New Orleans Saints 78 71 56 79

Left Defensive End

This is a defensive position on the left and the player in this position may have to provide outside containment.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA J.J. WATT Houston Texans 98 77 97 89 CAMERON JORDAN New Orleans Saints 96 78 93 91 JOEY BOSA LA Chargers 91 79 87 90 DANIELLE HUNTER Minnesota Vikings 89 88 81 85 DEMARCUS LAWRENCE Dallas Cowboys 89 81 88 84 AKIEM HICKS Chicago Bears 88 63 95 83 BRANDON GRAHAM Philadelphia Eagles 87 77 87 81 STEPHON TUITT Pitsburgh Steelers 87 74 91 73 ARIK ARMSTEAD San Francisco 49ers 86 73 90 80 DEE FORD San Francisco 49ers 85 85 84 83

Left Guard

Players at the Left guard position guard from the left of the offensive line.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA QUENTON NELSON Indanapoilis Colts 94 65 97 91 RICHIE INCOGNITO Las Vegas Raiders 90 70 94 87 ALI MARPET Temple Bay Buccaneers 89 72 88 82 JOEL BITONIO Cleveland Browns 86 72 86 88 JOE THUNEY Engliand Patriots 85 73 88 84 RODGER SAFFOLD III Tennesse Titans 84 62 87 92 ANDREW NORWELL Jacksonville Jaguars 83 61 87 94 ELGTON JENKINS Green Ba packers 80 69 89 84 ANDRUS PEAT New Orleans Saints 78 66 87 80 JAMES DANIELS Chicago Bears 78 63 84 86

Left Outside Lineback

The player in this position is responsible for blitzing the Quarterback and for outside containment.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA KHALIL MACK Chicago Bears 97 86 89 91 VON MILLER Denver Broncos 97 87 84 90 CHANDLER JONES Arizona Cardinals 95 79 87 95 ZA’DARIUS SMITH Green Bay Packers 88 80 84 86 KYLE VAN NOY Miami Dolphins 86 84 76 89 T.J.WATT Pitsburgh Steelers 86 83 77 87 DARIUS LEONARD Indianapolis Colts 85 86 78 91 JAMIE COLLINS Detroit Lions 83 84 77 85 LEIGHTON VANDER ESCH Dallas Cowboys 83 86 78 87 MATTHEW JUDON Baltimore Ravens 83 81 86 85

Left Tackle

The best pass blocker of a team will be stationed here. These need to be fast and agile so that they can tackle the pass rush of defensive sides.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA DAVID BAKHTIARI Green Bay Packers 96 70 91 85 TERRON ARMSTEAD New Orleans Saints 95 80 89 92 RONNIE STANLEY Baltimore Ravens 93 66 91 88 TRENT WILLIAMS San Francisco 49ers 92 75 95 85 TYRON SMITH Dallas Cowboys 91 73 96 88 ANDREW WHITWORTH Los Angeles Rams 86 62 92 90 ANTHONY CASTONZO Indianapolis Colts 85 61 88 86 LAREMY TUNSIL Houston Texans 85 64 91 89 DUANE BROWN Seattle Seahawk 84 72 90 89 TAYLOR LEWAN Tennesse Titans 84 75 91 90

Middle Lineback

This is also a defensive position very much similar to Quarterback.

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA BOBBY WAGNER Seattle Seahawks 98 86 81 97 LAVONTE DAVID Temple Bay Buccaneers 90 86 77 97 ERIC KENDRICKS Minnesota Vikings 89 84 76 92 DONT’A HIGHTOWER England Patriots 88 81 84 91 FRED WARNER San Francisco 49ers 87 84 76 91 DEION JONES Atanta Falons 86 91 73 85 C.J.MOSLEY New York Jets 85 84 75 95 AVERY WILLIAMSON New York Jets 84 83 78 91 ROQUAN SMITH Chicago Bears 83 89 80 94 BENARDRICK MCKINNEY Houston Texans 82 83 77 86

Punter

This player is a special position and his responsibility is to take the snapped ball and kick it to the other team from the line of scrimmage. In this way, field position disadvantages are counteracted.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA JOHNNY HEKKER Los Angeles Rams 86 69 56 84 BRETT KERN Tennesse titans 84 65 45 75 SAM KOCH Baltimore Ravens 84 70 50 85 THOMAS MORSTEAD New Orleans Saints 83 71 69 90 TRESS WAY Washington Football Team 83 74 44 82 CHRIS JONES Dallas Cowboys 81 79 35 74 JK SCOTT Green Bay Packers 80 78 51 89 MICHAEL DICKSON Seattle Seahawks 80 75 47 86 JAMIE GILLAN Cleveland Browns 79 72 69 84 BRITTON COLQUITT Minnesota Vikins 78 65 35 88

Quarterback

This is the best-known position in the NFL. It is an offensive position and the leader of a team is usually the quarterback. This position is directly behind the offensive lines.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA PATRICK MAHOMES Kansas City Cheifs 99 81 69 96 RUSSELL WILSON Seattle Seahawks 97 86 59 98 LAMAR JACKSON Baltimore Ravens 94 96 62 92 DREW BREES New Orleans Saints 93 67 53 77 TOM BRADY Temple Bay Buccaneers 90 60 64 99 AARON RODGERS Green Bay Packers 89 77 58 97 MATT RYAN Atanta Falons 87 71 63 72 DESHAUN WATSON Houston Texans 86 84 65 94 CARSON WENTZ Philadelphia eagles 84 81 72 76 DAK PRESCOTT Dallas Cowboys 84 83 75 95

Right Defensive End

This position defends from offense from the right.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA AARON DONALD Los Angeles Rams 99 82 99 87 CALAIS CAMPBELL Baltimore Ravens 95 72 92 85 MYLES GARRETT Cleveland Browns 93 85 96 88 CAMERON HEYWARD Pitsburgh Steelers 90 71 94 86 NICK BOSA San Francisco 49ers 89 79 85 86 MELVIN INGRAM III LA Chargers 88 80 83 79 NDAMUKONG SUH Temple Bay Buccaneers 86 73 97 87 TREY FLOWERS Detroit Lions 86 77 87 77 JUSTIN HOUSTON Indianapolis Colts 85 81 85 83 JURRELL CASEY Denver Broncos 84 70 92 84

Right Guard

Players at the Right guard position guard from the Right of the offensive line.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA ZACK MARTIN Dallas Cowboys 98 69 95 93 BRANDON BROOKS Philadelphia Eagles 93 72 96 81 DAVID DECASTRO Pitsburgh Steelers 91 59 94 90 BRANDON SCHERFF Washington football team 87 73 92 88 SHAQ MASON England Patriots 86 72 87 82 KEVIN ZEITLER New York Giants 85 58 91 88 JASON PETERS Philadelphia Eagles 82 66 95 88 D.J. FLUKER Baltimore Ravens 80 60 91 85 TRAI TURNER LA Chargers 80 74 89 80 BRIAN WINTERS New York Jets 79 63 85 88

Right Outside Lineback

The player in this position is responsible for outside containment from the right.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA DEMARIO DAVIS New Orleans Saints 89 86 85 94 SHAQUIL BARRETT Temple Bay Buccaneers 85 84 74 84 PRESTON SMITH Green bay packers 84 82 81 86 HAROLD LANDRY III Tennessee Titans 82 84 78 88 ROBERT QUINN Chicago Bears 82 80 84 82 BRADLEY CHUBB Denver Broncos 81 84 91 83 K.J. WRIGHT Seattle Seahawks 81 80 69 92 MYLES JACK Jacksonville Jaguars 81 87 74 86 WHITNEY MERCILUS Houston Texans 81 81 78 95 BUD DUPREE Pitsburgh Steelers 80 87 76 89

Right Tackle

This is the same as a left tackle but this time on the right.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA MITCHELL SCHWARTZ Kansas City Cheifs 96 58 88 88 RYAN RAMCZYK New Orleans Saints 91 63 90 92 LANE JOHNSON Philadelphia Eagles 89 79 88 90 BRYAN BULAGA LA Chargers 88 61 88 90 LA’EL COLLINS Dallas Cowboys 87 71 89 85 TRENT BROWN Las Vegas Raiders 87 62 94 80 MIKE MCGLINCHEY San Francisco 49ers 85 70 89 86 ORLANDO BROWN JR Baltimore Ravens 83 50 93 84 BRADEN SMITH Indianapolis Colts 82 66 92 90 TAYLOR MOTON Carolina Panthers 80 66 87 84

Strong Safety

This is in the center of the field with the strong side of the formation near the line of scrimmage.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA HARRISON SMITH Minnesota Vikings 95 87 73 91 TYRANN MATHIEU Kansas City Cheifs 93 90 61 92 JAMAL ADAMS Seattle Seahawks 92 91 78 93 DERWIN JAMES JR LA Chargers 89 90 77 94 KAREEM JACKSON Denver Broncos 87 88 60 91 ADRIAN AMOS Green Bay Packers 86 92 72 88 JORDAN POYER Buffalo Bulls 85 87 66 93 MALCOLM JENKINS New Orleans Saints 85 86 67 97 JOHN JOHNSON III Los Angeles Rams 84 85 69 92 KEANU NEAL Atanta Falons 84 87 76 91

Tight End

Fullback and Tight end work together in Madden NFL 21 MUT to let the tailback run through or tight end player can help the offensive linemen by protecting the quarterback.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA GEORGE KITTLE San Francisco 49ers 98 88 82 92 TRAVIS KELCE Kansas City Cheifs 97 85 79 98 ROB GRONKOWSKI Temple Bay Buccaneers 95 81 81 86 ZACH ERTZ Philadelphia Eagles 90 82 74 97 AUSTIN HOOPER Cleveland Browns 89 82 73 96 EVAN ENGRAM New York Giants 88 90 66 93 JARED COOK New Orleans Saints 87 85 71 93 GREG OLSEN Seattle Seahawks 86 82 70 95 MARK ANDREWS Baltimore Ravens 86 86 79 94 DARREN WALLER Las Vegas Raiders 85 89 70 91

Wide Receiver

The fastest players on the team are usually wide receivers. Their job is to stay and farthest and yell WIDE to get the others to throw them the ball.

The best 10 Madden NFL 21 MUT wide receiver players are: