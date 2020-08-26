Madden NFL 21 Best MUT Players Guide

By Saad Rajpoot

In this Madden NFL 21 Best MUT Players guide, we will focus on the best players for each position in this most recent iteration of the venerable Madden series.

We will look at the top 10 players along with their most useful stats so that you can decide which player to choose for your dream Madden Ultimate Team. Let’s get started!

Madden NFL 21 Best MUT Players

Each player has different stats and superstar abilities that make that player more suitable for a certain position than the other ones. Let’s take a look at center position first:

Center

The player at this position will be the innermost lineman at offense. The play starts when the center player snaps the ball from between his legs to the quarterback.

The best players in this category from all the teams are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles 94 73 85 86
Rodney Hudson Las Vegas Raiders 93 60 90 85
Alex Mack Atlanta Falcons 89 62 92 90
Brandon Linder Jacksonville Jaguars 87 61 89 79
Maurkice Pouncey Pitsburgh Steelers 86 62 91 88
Ryan Kelly Indianapolis Cotts 85 71 86 87
David Andrews New England Patriots 84 67 86 88
Frank Ragnow Detroits Lions 83 73 92 92
Mitch Morse Buffalo Bulls 82 67 92 82
Ryan Jensen Temple Bay Buccaneers 82 60 90 82

 

Cornerback

This is a defensive position and the player in this position will defend against sweeps and reverses.

The best 10 players for this position are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Stephon Gilmore England Patriots 99 92 70 96
Jalen Ramsey Los Angeles Rams 94 91 69 91
Richard Sherman San Francisco 49ers 92 87 79 99
Jaire Alexander Green Bay Packers 90 93 60 95
Tre’davious White Buffalo Bulls 90 91 75 95
Casey Hayward Jr. LA Chargers 89 89 69 95
Marlon Humphrey Baltimore Ravens 89 92 74 94
Byron Jones Miami Dolphins 88 92 71 91
Darius Slay Jr. Philadelphia Eagles 88 93 60 94
Patrick Peterson Arizona Cardinals 88 91 71 97

 

Defensive Tackle

The responsibility of the player at this position is to tackle the player that coming running at the center of the line of defense.

The top 10 players for this position are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
FLETCHER COX Philadelphia Eagles 96

 

 78

 

 95

 

 84

 
CHRIS JONES

 

 Kansas City Cheifs 92 71 92 80
MICHAEL PIERCE Minnesota Vikings 91 71 96 72
GRADY JARRETT Atlanta Falcons 90 70 89 82
KENNY CLARK Green Bay Packers 90 70 95 86
GENO ATKINS

 

 Cincinnati Bengals 88 77 90 84
DEFOREST BUCKNER

 

 Indianapolis Colts 87 72 87 85
KAWANN SHORT Carolina Panthers 87 69 91 75
VITA VEA Temple Bay Buccaneers 87 69 97 79
BRANDON WILLIAMS Baltimore Raves 86 57 96 74

 

Free Safety

The deepest defense position is called Free Safety. The player in this position can provide help for long pass plays.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
DEVIN MCCOURTY England Patriots 92 90 62 97
KEVIN BYARD

 

 Tennessee Titans 91 90 73 90
JUSTIN SIMMONS

 

 Denver Broncos 90 88 66 98
EDDIE JACKSON

 

 Chicago Bears 89 88 63 89
EARL THOMAS III

 

 Baltimore Ravens 88 88 67 97
MICAH HYDE

 

 Buffalo Bulls 88 90 58 90
MINKAH
FITZPATRICK		 Pitsburgh Steelers 87 90 64 93
BUDDA BAKER

 

 Arizona Cardinals 86 91 72 95
KENDALL FULLER

 

 Washington Football Team 86 90 67 88
MARCUS WILLIAMS

 

 New Orleans Saints 85 89 70 93

 

Fullback

This is one of the two running back positions, the other one is halfback. This position is in the offensive backfield.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
KYLE JUSZCZYK San Francisco 49ers 86 80 87 89
PATRICK RICARD Baltimore Ravens 81 71 82 86
ANTHONY SHERMAN Kansas City Cheifs 77 77 85 87
ALEC INGOLD Las Vegas Raiders 74 76 84 86
ANDY JANOVICH Cleveland Browns 74 78 86 84
C.J.HAM Minnesota Vikings 73 82 87 83
KHARI BLASINGAME

 

 Tennesse Titans 72 87 91 86
DEREK WATT

 

 Pitsburgh Steelers 71 80 86 87
ELIJHAA PENNY

 

 New York Giants 70 80 84 84
ROOSEVELT NIX

 

 Indianapolis Colts 70 78 75 82

 

Halfback

This is one of the two running back positions, the other one is fullback. This position is in the offensive backfield.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY Carolina Panthers 99 92 72 98
DERRICK HENRY Tennesse Titans   91 87 95
EZEKIEL ELLIOTT Dallas Cowboys 93 90 80 98
NICK CHUBB Cleveland Browns 92 92 85 94
DALVIN COOK Minnesota Vikings 92 92 74 91
SAQUON BARKLEY Newyork Giants 91 93 81 97
AARON JONES Green Bay Packers 91 91 71 92
JOE MIXON Cincinnati Bengals 90 91 75 96
ALVIN KAMARA New Orleans Saints 89 89 77 91
JOSH JACOBS Las Vegas Raiders 88 87 82 95

 

Kicker

This player is responsible for kicking the field goals for getting extra points.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
JUSTIN TUCKER Baltimore Ravens 87 75 40 85
JOSH LAMBO

 

 Jacksonville Jaguars 85 66 49 85
CHRIS BOSWELL Pitsburgh Steelers 82 73 44 84
HARRISON BUTKER Kansas City Cheifs 82 75 44 82
ROBBIE GOULD San Francisco 49ers 82 58 25 75
MATT PRATER Detroit Lions 81 72 43 75
GREG ZUERLEIN Dallas Cowboys 80 74 38 85
ALDRICK ROSAS

 

 New York Giants 79 68 30 86
GRAHAM GANO Carolina Panthers 79 75 63 80
WIL LUTZ

 

 New Orleans Saints 78 71 56 79

Left Defensive End

This is a defensive position on the left and the player in this position may have to provide outside containment.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
J.J. WATT Houston Texans 98 77 97 89
CAMERON JORDAN

 

 New Orleans Saints 96 78 93 91
JOEY BOSA

 

 LA Chargers 91 79 87 90
DANIELLE HUNTER

 

 Minnesota Vikings 89 88 81 85
DEMARCUS LAWRENCE Dallas Cowboys 89 81 88 84
AKIEM HICKS

 

 Chicago Bears 88 63 95 83
BRANDON GRAHAM Philadelphia Eagles 87 77 87 81
STEPHON TUITT Pitsburgh Steelers 87 74 91 73
ARIK ARMSTEAD San Francisco 49ers 86 73 90 80
DEE FORD

 

 San Francisco 49ers 85 85 84 83

 

Left Guard

Players at the Left guard position guard from the left of the offensive line.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
QUENTON NELSON Indanapoilis Colts 94 65 97 91
RICHIE INCOGNITO Las Vegas Raiders 90 70 94 87
ALI MARPET

 

 Temple Bay Buccaneers 89 72 88 82
JOEL BITONIO

 

 Cleveland Browns 86 72 86 88
JOE THUNEY

 

 Engliand Patriots 85 73 88 84
RODGER SAFFOLD III

 

 Tennesse Titans 84 62 87 92
ANDREW NORWELL Jacksonville Jaguars 83 61 87 94
ELGTON JENKINS

 

 Green Ba packers 80 69 89 84
ANDRUS PEAT

 

 New Orleans Saints 78 66 87 80
JAMES DANIELS Chicago Bears 78 63 84 86

Left Outside Lineback

The player in this position is responsible for blitzing the Quarterback and for outside containment.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
KHALIL MACK Chicago Bears 97

 

 86 89 91
VON MILLER Denver Broncos 97

 

 87 84 90
CHANDLER JONES Arizona Cardinals 95

 

 79 87 95
ZA’DARIUS SMITH Green Bay Packers 88

 

 80 84 86
KYLE VAN NOY

 

 Miami Dolphins 86

 

 84 76 89
T.J.WATT Pitsburgh Steelers 86

 

 83 77 87
DARIUS LEONARD Indianapolis Colts 85

 

 86 78 91
JAMIE COLLINS

 

 Detroit Lions 83

 

 84 77 85
LEIGHTON VANDER ESCH Dallas Cowboys 83

 

 86 78 87
MATTHEW JUDON

 

 Baltimore Ravens 83

 

 81 86 85

Left Tackle

The best pass blocker of a team will be stationed here. These need to be fast and agile so that they can tackle the pass rush of defensive sides.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
DAVID BAKHTIARI Green Bay Packers 96 70 91 85
TERRON ARMSTEAD New Orleans Saints 95 80 89 92
RONNIE STANLEY Baltimore Ravens 93 66 91 88
TRENT WILLIAMS San Francisco 49ers 92 75 95 85
TYRON SMITH Dallas Cowboys 91 73 96 88
ANDREW WHITWORTH Los Angeles Rams 86 62 92 90
ANTHONY CASTONZO Indianapolis Colts 85 61 88 86
LAREMY TUNSIL Houston Texans 85 64 91 89
DUANE BROWN Seattle Seahawk 84 72 90 89
TAYLOR LEWAN Tennesse Titans 84 75 91 90

Middle Lineback

This is also a defensive position very much similar to Quarterback.

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
BOBBY WAGNER Seattle Seahawks 98 86 81 97
LAVONTE DAVID Temple Bay Buccaneers 90 86 77 97
ERIC KENDRICKS Minnesota Vikings 89 84 76 92
DONT’A HIGHTOWER England Patriots 88 81 84 91
FRED WARNER San Francisco 49ers 87 84 76 91
DEION JONES Atanta Falons 86 91 73 85
C.J.MOSLEY New York Jets 85 84 75 95
AVERY WILLIAMSON New York Jets 84 83 78 91
ROQUAN SMITH Chicago Bears 83 89 80 94
BENARDRICK MCKINNEY Houston Texans 82 83 77 86

 

Punter

This player is a special position and his responsibility is to take the snapped ball and kick it to the other team from the line of scrimmage. In this way, field position disadvantages are counteracted.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
JOHNNY HEKKER Los Angeles Rams 86 69 56 84
BRETT KERN Tennesse titans 84 65 45 75
SAM KOCH Baltimore Ravens 84 70 50 85
THOMAS MORSTEAD New Orleans Saints 83 71 69 90
TRESS WAY Washington Football Team 83 74 44 82
CHRIS JONES Dallas Cowboys 81 79 35 74
JK SCOTT Green Bay Packers 80 78 51 89
MICHAEL DICKSON Seattle Seahawks 80 75 47 86
JAMIE GILLAN

 

 Cleveland Browns 79 72 69 84
BRITTON COLQUITT

 

 Minnesota Vikins 78 65 35 88

Quarterback

This is the best-known position in the NFL. It is an offensive position and the leader of a team is usually the quarterback. This position is directly behind the offensive lines.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
PATRICK MAHOMES Kansas City Cheifs 99 81 69 96
RUSSELL WILSON Seattle Seahawks 97 86 59 98
LAMAR JACKSON Baltimore Ravens 94 96 62 92
DREW BREES New Orleans Saints 93 67 53 77
TOM BRADY Temple Bay Buccaneers 90 60 64 99
AARON RODGERS Green Bay Packers 89 77 58 97
MATT RYAN Atanta Falons 87 71 63 72
DESHAUN WATSON Houston Texans 86 84 65 94
CARSON WENTZ Philadelphia eagles 84 81 72 76
DAK PRESCOTT Dallas Cowboys 84 83 75 95

 

Right Defensive End

This position defends from offense from the right.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
AARON DONALD Los Angeles Rams 99 82 99 87
CALAIS CAMPBELL Baltimore Ravens 95 72 92 85
MYLES GARRETT

 

 Cleveland Browns 93 85 96 88
CAMERON HEYWARD Pitsburgh Steelers 90 71 94 86
NICK BOSA San Francisco 49ers 89 79 85 86
MELVIN INGRAM III LA Chargers 88 80 83 79
NDAMUKONG SUH Temple Bay Buccaneers 86 73 97 87
TREY FLOWERS Detroit Lions 86 77 87 77
JUSTIN HOUSTON Indianapolis Colts 85 81 85 83
JURRELL CASEY

 

 Denver Broncos 84 70 92 84

 

Right Guard

Players at the Right guard position guard from the Right of the offensive line.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
ZACK MARTIN Dallas Cowboys 98 69 95 93
BRANDON BROOKS Philadelphia Eagles 93 72 96 81
DAVID DECASTRO Pitsburgh Steelers 91 59 94 90
BRANDON SCHERFF Washington football team 87 73 92 88
SHAQ MASON England Patriots 86 72 87 82
KEVIN ZEITLER New York Giants 85 58 91 88
JASON PETERS Philadelphia Eagles 82 66 95 88
D.J. FLUKER Baltimore Ravens 80 60 91 85
TRAI TURNER

 

 LA Chargers 80 74 89 80
BRIAN WINTERS

 

 New York Jets 79 63 85 88

 

Right Outside Lineback

The player in this position is responsible for outside containment from the right.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
DEMARIO DAVIS New Orleans Saints 89 86 85 94
SHAQUIL BARRETT Temple Bay Buccaneers 85 84 74 84
PRESTON SMITH Green bay packers 84 82 81 86
HAROLD LANDRY III Tennessee Titans 82 84 78 88
ROBERT QUINN Chicago Bears 82 80 84 82
BRADLEY CHUBB Denver Broncos 81 84 91 83
K.J. WRIGHT Seattle Seahawks 81 80 69 92
MYLES JACK

 

 Jacksonville Jaguars 81 87 74 86
WHITNEY MERCILUS Houston Texans 81 81 78 95
BUD DUPREE Pitsburgh Steelers 80 87 76 89

 

Right Tackle

This is the same as a left tackle but this time on the right.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
MITCHELL SCHWARTZ Kansas City Cheifs 96 58 88 88
RYAN RAMCZYK New Orleans Saints 91 63 90 92
LANE JOHNSON Philadelphia Eagles 89 79 88 90
BRYAN BULAGA LA Chargers 88 61 88 90
LA’EL COLLINS Dallas Cowboys 87 71 89 85
TRENT BROWN Las Vegas Raiders 87 62 94 80
MIKE MCGLINCHEY San Francisco 49ers 85 70 89 86
ORLANDO BROWN JR Baltimore Ravens 83 50 93 84
BRADEN SMITH Indianapolis Colts 82 66 92 90
TAYLOR MOTON Carolina Panthers 80 66 87 84

 

Strong Safety

This is in the center of the field with the strong side of the formation near the line of scrimmage.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
HARRISON SMITH Minnesota Vikings 95 87 73 91
TYRANN MATHIEU Kansas City Cheifs 93 90 61 92
JAMAL ADAMS Seattle Seahawks 92 91 78 93
DERWIN JAMES JR LA Chargers 89 90 77 94
KAREEM JACKSON Denver Broncos 87 88 60 91
ADRIAN AMOS Green Bay Packers 86 92 72 88
JORDAN POYER Buffalo Bulls 85 87 66 93
MALCOLM JENKINS New Orleans Saints 85 86 67 97
JOHN JOHNSON III Los Angeles Rams 84 85 69 92
KEANU NEAL Atanta Falons 84 87 76 91

 

Tight End

Fullback and Tight end work together in Madden NFL 21 MUT to let the tailback run through or tight end player can help the offensive linemen by protecting the quarterback.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
GEORGE KITTLE San Francisco 49ers 98 88 82 92
TRAVIS KELCE Kansas City Cheifs 97 85 79 98
ROB GRONKOWSKI Temple Bay Buccaneers 95 81 81 86
ZACH ERTZ Philadelphia Eagles 90 82 74 97
AUSTIN HOOPER Cleveland Browns 89 82 73 96
EVAN ENGRAM New York Giants 88 90 66 93
JARED COOK New Orleans Saints 87 85 71 93
GREG OLSEN Seattle Seahawks 86 82 70 95
MARK ANDREWS Baltimore Ravens 86 86 79 94
DARREN WALLER Las Vegas Raiders 85 89 70 91

 

Wide Receiver

The fastest players on the team are usually wide receivers. Their job is to stay and farthest and yell WIDE to get the others to throw them the ball.

The best 10 Madden NFL 21 MUT wide receiver players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
MICHAEL THOMAS New Orlens Saints 99 89 77 99
DEANDRE HOPKINS Arizona Cardinals 98 91 77 98
JULIO JONES Atanta Falons 97 92 78 98
TYREEK HILL Kansas City Cheifs 96 99 64 91
DAVANTE ADAMS Green Bay Packers 94 89 63 96
AMARI COOPER Dallas Cowboys 93 92 68 94
MIKE EVANS Temple Bay Buccaneers 92 91 79 97
STEFON DIGGS Buffalo Bills 92 92 62 86
KEENAN ALLEN Los Angeles Cahrgers 91 89 72 95
ODELL BECKHAM JR Cleveland Browns 91 93 53 88