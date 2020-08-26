Gamescom 2020 Will Show Off Multiple Games On Opening Night

Gamescom 2020 is getting closer and closer to its opening night, and from what Twitter is telling us, its opening night will definitely be one to remember as multiple games will be getting new world premieres of gameplay after being announced during the Summer of Gaming the past few months.

Considering many of these games will be coming out either in the next few months or as titles on the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5, we’re bound to see a lot of cool-looking gameplay specifically intended to wow us.

Various games that will be getting gameplay include the upcoming Star Wars: Squadrons, Ratchet And Clank: Rift Apart, and an upcoming Oculus game called Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, being developed by Respawn. Above and Beyond hasn’t gotten gameplay since it was announced last year.

While Squadrons and Rift Apart have both had some gameplay before, there hasn’t been that much of either, with the first consisting of a few early-access content creators and the second only getting gameplay when it was revealed at the Playstation 5 reveal event.

Gamescom 2020, much like other game conferences this year, will be happening entirely online on account of the coronavirus, though hosted very carefully in a live venue. Along with other games previously mentioned here, the convention may give us a number of games that we didn’t see during the Summer of Gaming, and likely even some debuting for the first time.

These include a sequel to the survival horror game Little Nightmares, DLC for Doom Eternal, Destiny, and World of Warcraft, and a sneak peek at the second season of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. All in all, Gamescom 2020’s opening night will have 38 different games from 18 different publishers making appearances.

Depending on your location and timezone, you’ll be able to watch the convention’s opening night this Thursday, August 27, at 8 PM Central European Summer Time, 2 PM Eastern Time, and 11 AM Pacific Time.