Zombies Royale & Night Mode Leaked For Call Of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone will soon receive a couple of new modes that will not only switch off the lights in Verdansk but also raise the undead.

Following the recent mid-season update, data miners have uncovered (via Charlie Intel) a Zombies Royale mode for Warzone where players will come back to life as hungry zombies upon death. The accompanying description states that zombie players can become human again by consuming the hearts of other fallen players. The only way to win will be to be the last surviving team with a human alive.

Furthermore, a night mode has also been discovered for Warzone. It though remains to be clarified if both the Zombies Royale mode and night mode are one and the same. Verdansk will be thrown into darkness and players will have to be extra cautious of what hides in the shadows. Nightfall would be a perfect opportunity for the developer to make use of a night vision gadget as well. Warzone has so far had no reason to allow players to see in the dark. The upcoming night mode might possibly change that.

Night mode is coming to #Warzone! Nighfall Solos, duos, trios, and quads have been added to the files with the midseason update of #ModernWarfare! pic.twitter.com/RH7LJuzoDp — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 25, 2020

The data mined files made no mention of when the new modes will be releasing. Suffice to say though, the modes will be part of the upcoming reveal of the new Black Ops Cold War. The new Black Ops installment will be bringing forth a zombies mode as always and with Warzone set to announce the game with tie-in content, bringing zombies to Warzone is the only logical step to take.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will release around the holiday season. Expect the new modes to go live in Warzone beforehand as to pave the way towards launch.