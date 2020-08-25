If you played the Subject 2923 DLC, you’d know how much of an issue Frostbite can become. This guide will show you how to get rid of Frostbite in Remnant From the Ashes Subject 2923 DLC.

This guide will cover all that you need to know about the Frostbite status effect from Remnant: From the Ashes, which will include the information on how to avoid it and get rid of it.

Remnant From the Ashes Subject 2923 Frostbite

Similar to the other status effects in the game, Frostbite is indicated by a bar that can build up over time as the player gets exposed to the factors causing it.

If the Frostbite bar builds up a lot it will start to freeze your character. Although it will not freeze you in place, it will cause your character to eventually become slow while their movement will be impaired as well.

Players will get Frostbite if they stop being affected by the factors that caused it in the first place.

A quick way to get rid of a Frostbite is for you to get to a fire and stay near it until the Frostbite bar wears down.

It is important to note that once your character gets to the point that they become frozen, you will have to wait it out till the Frostbite bar returns to the bottom so that the frozen effects can wear off.

Players will find multiple factors that cause Frostbite while some of these may include peculiar frozen plants that end up exploding and shooting out ice showers.

Frostbites can also occur by receiving the damage inflicted by particular enemies and their attacks.

Some of the large creatures like Yetis can use attacks that cause ice damage to your character.

The frozen parts of the game will have bonfires marked around the area.

Since the cold’s too much for the character to handle, you can always head to one of these campfires and get yourself defrosted.

Keep to the fires and your Frostbite levels will stay low, which will keep you away from ending up frozen.

But you will still want to keep your character near the bonfire and campfires that will be set up all across the areas.