Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Makes Few But Important Adjustments

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 update has been released by Rockstar Games, helping to fix a small but important group of problems that are preventing people from being able to play the game. In order to download the update, you’ll need to download the Rockstar launcher as well.

The patch, as said above, doesn’t fix much, but its problems are important. Along with general security and stability fixes, the update also fixes connection issues, and players being unable to enter single or multiplayer gameplay after their PC crashes.

Along with these issues, there is also a more minor fix so that players are no longer able to buy the Horned Variant Bow with Gold, despite already owning it. Another more minor issue corrected by the update is the time of day randomly changing on PC.

Numerous criticisms have been directed at Rockstar recently for allowing a large number of bugs and exploits to persist in Red Dead Redemption 2, especially the PC version, so this Red Dead Redemption 2 update may be part of the process to start addressing those issues.

Of course, this may also just be Rockstar attempting to fix big problems while ignoring the rest, especially given the size of the patch notes. Being as small as they are, there’s likely only a concerted effort to fix game-breaking problems.

Other issues in Red Dead Redemption 2’s multiplayer have been everything from game-breaking exploits to hackers being able to spawn KKK members into the server, something that shouldn’t otherwise be possible, and that’s not even getting into racist players hunting down other players with minority avatars.

But, either way, if you’ve been having trouble accessing Red Dead Redemption 2 for one reason or another, hopefully the new Red Dead Redemption 2 update will let you get back into the game, once you manage to download it through the Rockstar launcher.