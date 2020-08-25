Some of the game mechanics in Madden 21 are not that easy to understand and you need to fully aware of these mechanics to progress through the game. This guide will teach you how to slide in Madden NFL 21.

In our guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know to slide properly and reap its full benefits.

Madden NFL 21 Sliding

At first glance, sliding doesn’t seem very beneficial for the player carrying the ball, because it could end the game earlier. But the reality is different.

For sliding, you have to make sure the player is running at full speed and no defender is too close as they can disrupt the sliding process.

This disruption creates chances of injuries and you don’t want to have a player short while playing this game.

Normal Players

For sliding with your normal player, you have to double-tap the Square or X button on PlayStation and Xbox simultaneously.

However, we will suggest you tap the button thrice or four times to make sure the player slide.

Because sometimes pressing the button does not register and you don’t want to end up giving the opposing player a chance to tackle.

Also, when you are running with the ball and you see that opponent player is too close to you and you don’t want to end up making a fumble.

You can press RB or R1 to cover up the ball depending upon the play service you are using.

How to Slide with Quarterback

When you’re sliding with your quarterback, you have to make sure several things.

Firstly, the QB should be in direct control while attempting to slide. Secondly, players should move out of a passing play first, by pressing the acceleration trigger which is R2 and RT for PlayStation and Xbox respectively. Lastly, the line of scrimmage must be crossed.

Once you make sure of the things above, you can slide properly. To perform a slide with your QB, you just have to hold the right trigger, R2 (PlayStation) or RT (Xbox).

Then release it and hit the Square (PlayStation) or X (Xbox) button depending upon the play service you are using.

Keep in mind our proper sliding tips from before to avoid player’s injuries to your quarterback.