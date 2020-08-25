In this guide, we will teach you how to stop the run in Madden NFL 21 and share with you various tips and tricks on how you can tackle an offensive run made by the opponent team.

We will give you an in-depth look at the new defensive mechanics introduced in Madden NFL 21 so that you can get the most out of your defensive line.

How to Stop the Run in Madden NFL 21

Compared to the previous iterations, Madden NFL 21 has seen some major improvements in its Defense mechanics allowing it to be much easier for players to stop the run.

However, there are various aspects of this Defense system that are completely dependent upon a player’s skillset and handling of his defenders.

Below, we have curated a list of tips and tricks which when acted upon, can make your life a whole lot easier when it comes to stopping the run.

So, without further ado, let’s get straight to it and explain how to stop the run in Madden 21.

How to Stop the Run – Tips and Tricks

The first and foremost thing that you should keep an eye out for is your opponent’s formation and the personnel grouping.

This will allow you to make the best possible adjustments to your defense accordingly before the play begins.

For instance, if your opponent comes at you with a formation of two tight ends, a base three-four or four-three formation should be good enough for a successful counter.

Now that you’re in a suitable formation, align your players on the field pre-snap according to the alignment of your opponent.

What it means is that if your opponent has more players on the right side, make sure you’ve enough defenders on the same side to stop them.

You can do so by pressing the left on the d-pad and using the left stick to move your players in the positions you want them to be. In the case of linebackers, use the right on the d-pad instead.

You should also be aware of your players run assignments depending on the direction of the run.

You can view the responsibility of each player on your squad according to the direction the play goes.

Pull the left trigger and either press X to view your team’s responsibility when the play goes to the left or press B to view your team’s responsibility when the play goes to the right.

These run assignments vary for each formation, so whichever formation you opt for, be sure to keep a track of them especially if you don’t want to find yourself in a situation!

Once you’ve understood the run assignments according to your team’s formation, you will come to know that there are many responsibility gaps that you, as a player have to think over and overcome.

For example, if the ball is run to the right side of the field, you need to make a run using your linebacker towards the ball carrier.

Also, make sure that other players cover the running back in case he tries to run back.

With all of the other players fulfilling their duties, you should be easily able to cut off the ball carrier long before he reaches the Endzone.

Furthermore, you should always choose the player as the user with whose position and responsibility you’re comfortable with.

If you’re struggling to stop the run with a player, instead of wasting time, quickly switch to some other player that feels easy to control for you.

Last but not least, make sure that you have the right players on the field for the job. You can’t expect the 250 pounds pass rush specialists to fill in the defensive ends’ shoes now, can you?