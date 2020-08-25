How to Download NBA 2K21 Demo

Apparently, there’s a number of people online that have been having trouble figuring out where they can download the NBA 2K21 demo since it came out earlier today. If you’re one of those people, we’ve got a few places where you can look to find the demo for any platform.

The demo is only available on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch, and likely isn’t on the PC due to concerns of players datamining, which has previously been an issue with other game demos that have been released on the PC.

The demo lets you play a match between the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, or the All-Time Lost Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics. Along with the games, you can also go into the MyPlayer Builder to customize a basketball player of your own.

There’s more to the NBA 2K21 demo than just the platforms that it’s released on, however. The date for the release is just as poignant, considering that 8/24 were the two letters that Kobe Bryant played under during his NBA career.

Kobe Bryant died in January along with one of his daughters in a helicopter crash, a death that sent shockwaves throughout the NBA and marked a period of mourning for fans all over the United States, to say nothing of many teams in the league.

Along with the demo’s release date, Bryant will be honored via the “Mamba Edition” that will be replacing the Legends Edition of NBA 2K21. Otherwise, the position of cover athlete this year will be on Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Once again, the NBA 2K21 demo is available on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch, so you can download it from any of those stores. The game itself will be releasing on September 4 for Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will be ten dollars more expensive on next-gen consoles.