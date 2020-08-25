In this Madden NFL 21 Fastest MUT Players guide, we have listed all your favorite Madden Ultimate Team star players according to their playing positions and their speed stats.

Fastest MUT Players in Madden NFL 21

In Madden Ultimate Team, player speed is a very important stat which you will have to keep in mind while building your team.

You will want to have pacey players at key areas of the pitch to ensure you are not caught off guard in defense and have the upper hand in counter-attacks.

Fastest Quarterbacks

Below we have listed the fastest Quarterbacks in Madden NFL 21 Ultimate Team which you can make a part of your squad.

Lamar Jackson

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Speed: 88

Overall: 86

Kyler Murray

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Speed: 83

Overall: 78

Taysom Hill

Team: New Orleans Saints

Speed: 82

Overall: 71

Marcus Mariota

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Speed: 80

Overall: 73

Daniel Jones

Team: New York Giants

Speed: 81

Overall: 84

Fastest Halfbacks

Below we have listed the fastest Halfbacks in Madden NFL 21 Ultimate Team.

Cam Akers

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Speed: 88

Overall: 84

Adrian Peterson

Team: Washington Football Team

Speed: 86

Overall: 85

D’Andre Swift

Team: Detroit Lions

Speed: 86

Overall: 84

Raheem Mostert

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Speed: 86

Overall: 81

Matt Brieda

Team: Miami Dolphins

Speed: 86

Overall: 78

Fastest Wide Receivers

Below we have listed the fastest Wide Receivers in Madden NFL 21 Ultimate Team for you to add in your team.

Tyreek Hill

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Speed: 90

Overall: 87

Marquise Brown

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Speed: 89

Overall: 77

Marquise Goodwin

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Speed: 89

Overall: 76

Henry Ruggs III

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Speed: 89

Overall: 75

John Ross III

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Speed: 89

Overall: 74

Fastest Tight Ends

Below we have listed the fastest Tightends in Madden NFL 21 Ultimate Team.

Jonnu Smith

Team: Tennessee Titans

Speed: 85

Overall: 84

Evan Engram

Team: New York Giants

Speed: 83

Overall: 79

Darren Waller

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Speed: 82

Overall: 81

Noah Fant

Team: Denver Broncos

Speed: 82

Overall: 73

Fastest Cornerbacks

Below we have listed the fastest Cornerbacks in Madden NFL 21 Ultimate Team which you can make a part of your squad.

A.J Terrel

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Speed: 90

Overall: 84

Trae Waynes

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Speed: 90

Overall: 84

Donte Jackson

Team: Carolina Panthers

Speed: 89

Overall: 80

Gareon Conley

Team: Houston Texans

Speed: 88

Overall: 84

Nevin Lawson

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Speed: 88

Overall: 84

Fastest Safety Players

Below we have listed the fastest Safety players in Madden NFL 21 Ultimate Team.

Isaiah Simmons

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Speed: 90

Overall: 87

Terrell Edmunds

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Speed: 89

Overall: 84

Jeremy Chinn

Team: Carolina Panthers

Speed: 88

Overall: 84

Troy Apke

Team: Washington Football Team

Speed: 88

Overall: 70

Fastest Middle Linebackers

Below we have listed the fastest Middle Linebackers in Madden NFL 21 Ultimate Team which you can make a part of your squad.

Devin White

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Speed: 85

Overall: 77

Deion Jones

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Speed: 84

Overall: 83

Jaylon Smith

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Speed: 83

Overall: 85

Jarrad Davis

Team: Detroit Lions

Speed: 83

Overall: 84

Devin Bush

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Speed: 84

Overall: 71

Fastest Outside Linebackers

Below we have listed the fastest Outside Linebackers in Madden NFL 21 Ultimate Team which you can make a part of your squad.

Cole Holcomb

Team: Washington Football Team

Speed: 85

Overall: 84

Vic Beasley Jr

Team: Tennessee Titans

Speed: 85

Overall: 84

Bruce Irvin

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Speed: 84

Overall: 84

Shaquem Griffin

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Speed: 84

Overall: 71

Fastest Defensive End

Below we have listed the fastest Defensive End players in Madden NFL 21 Ultimate Team which you can make a part of your squad.

Montez Sweat

Team: Washington Football Team

Speed: 84

Overall: 71

Danielle Hunter

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Speed: 80

Overall: 83

Brian Burns

Team: Carolina Panthers

Speed: 80

Overall: 78

Quinton Bell

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Speed: 80

Overall: 62