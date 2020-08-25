In this Madden NFL 21 Fastest MUT Players guide, we have listed all your favorite Madden Ultimate Team star players according to their playing positions and their speed stats.
Fastest MUT Players in Madden NFL 21
In Madden Ultimate Team, player speed is a very important stat which you will have to keep in mind while building your team.
You will want to have pacey players at key areas of the pitch to ensure you are not caught off guard in defense and have the upper hand in counter-attacks.
Fastest Quarterbacks
Below we have listed the fastest Quarterbacks in Madden NFL 21 Ultimate Team which you can make a part of your squad.
Lamar Jackson
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Speed: 88
Overall: 86
Kyler Murray
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Speed: 83
Overall: 78
Taysom Hill
Team: New Orleans Saints
Speed: 82
Overall: 71
Marcus Mariota
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Speed: 80
Overall: 73
Daniel Jones
Team: New York Giants
Speed: 81
Overall: 84
Fastest Halfbacks
Below we have listed the fastest Halfbacks in Madden NFL 21 Ultimate Team.
Cam Akers
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Speed: 88
Overall: 84
Adrian Peterson
Team: Washington Football Team
Speed: 86
Overall: 85
D’Andre Swift
Team: Detroit Lions
Speed: 86
Overall: 84
Raheem Mostert
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Speed: 86
Overall: 81
Matt Brieda
Team: Miami Dolphins
Speed: 86
Overall: 78
Fastest Wide Receivers
Below we have listed the fastest Wide Receivers in Madden NFL 21 Ultimate Team for you to add in your team.
Tyreek Hill
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Speed: 90
Overall: 87
Marquise Brown
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Speed: 89
Overall: 77
Marquise Goodwin
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Speed: 89
Overall: 76
Henry Ruggs III
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Speed: 89
Overall: 75
John Ross III
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Speed: 89
Overall: 74
Fastest Tight Ends
Below we have listed the fastest Tightends in Madden NFL 21 Ultimate Team.
Jonnu Smith
Team: Tennessee Titans
Speed: 85
Overall: 84
Evan Engram
Team: New York Giants
Speed: 83
Overall: 79
Darren Waller
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Speed: 82
Overall: 81
Noah Fant
Team: Denver Broncos
Speed: 82
Overall: 73
Fastest Cornerbacks
Below we have listed the fastest Cornerbacks in Madden NFL 21 Ultimate Team which you can make a part of your squad.
A.J Terrel
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Speed: 90
Overall: 84
Trae Waynes
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Speed: 90
Overall: 84
Donte Jackson
Team: Carolina Panthers
Speed: 89
Overall: 80
Gareon Conley
Team: Houston Texans
Speed: 88
Overall: 84
Nevin Lawson
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Speed: 88
Overall: 84
Fastest Safety Players
Below we have listed the fastest Safety players in Madden NFL 21 Ultimate Team.
Isaiah Simmons
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Speed: 90
Overall: 87
Terrell Edmunds
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Speed: 89
Overall: 84
Jeremy Chinn
Team: Carolina Panthers
Speed: 88
Overall: 84
Troy Apke
Team: Washington Football Team
Speed: 88
Overall: 70
Fastest Middle Linebackers
Below we have listed the fastest Middle Linebackers in Madden NFL 21 Ultimate Team which you can make a part of your squad.
Devin White
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Speed: 85
Overall: 77
Deion Jones
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Speed: 84
Overall: 83
Jaylon Smith
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Speed: 83
Overall: 85
Jarrad Davis
Team: Detroit Lions
Speed: 83
Overall: 84
Devin Bush
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Speed: 84
Overall: 71
Fastest Outside Linebackers
Below we have listed the fastest Outside Linebackers in Madden NFL 21 Ultimate Team which you can make a part of your squad.
Cole Holcomb
Team: Washington Football Team
Speed: 85
Overall: 84
Vic Beasley Jr
Team: Tennessee Titans
Speed: 85
Overall: 84
Bruce Irvin
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Speed: 84
Overall: 84
Shaquem Griffin
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Speed: 84
Overall: 71
Fastest Defensive End
Below we have listed the fastest Defensive End players in Madden NFL 21 Ultimate Team which you can make a part of your squad.
Montez Sweat
Team: Washington Football Team
Speed: 84
Overall: 71
Danielle Hunter
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Speed: 80
Overall: 83
Brian Burns
Team: Carolina Panthers
Speed: 80
Overall: 78
Quinton Bell
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Speed: 80
Overall: 62