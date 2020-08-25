Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Will Charge For Next-Gen Upgrades

The new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will see a cross-generation release but without any plans to offer free next-generation upgrades.

According to a leak (via Charlie Intel) from earlier today, Black Ops Cold War will be available for purchase in three different editions. The standard edition will be the base game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The cross-generation edition though will bundle the base game with the next-generation versions.

Hence, the only way to play Black Ops Cold War on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be to purchase the cross-generation edition. There will be no free upgrades for owners of the standard edition. Something else to note is that the cross-generation edition will be limited to a single console manufacturer, meaning that the PlayStation 4 cross-generation edition will only include the PlayStation 5 version of Black Ops Cold War and in similar fashion, the Xbox One cross-generation edition will only include the Xbox Series X version of the game.

The third and final ultimate edition will include the standard and cross-generation editions alongside bonus content. Described as having the “best value for fans,” the ultimate edition will include three operator skins, three vehicle skins, and three weapon blueprints in addition to a battle pass bundle and a weapons pack.

The three different editions remain without price for the time being. However, it can be safely presumed that with the standard edition coming at the usual retail price of $60, the cross-generation edition should be around $80 at least. The ultimate edition will probably hit the $100 mark.

Pre-ordering any of the three editions will guarantee early access to the open beta, as well as unlock Frank Woods and an assault rifle blueprint for immediately use in Modern Warfare and Warzone. That and granting a few tier skips for the ongoing season pass of Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be releasing worldwide around the holiday season. The game will be receiving a full-blown reveal in just a few days. Expect the aforementioned pre-order information to be confirmed then.