NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Progress Can Be Transferred To Next-Gen Consoles

The new and upcoming NBA 2K21 will support cross-save functionality between current- and next-generation versions for its popular MyTEAM mode.

According to a press release from earlier today, all progress made on the current-generation versions of NBA 2K21 can be transferred over to the next-generation versions of the game. However, the cross-save support will be limited to the console manufacturer, meaning that players will only be able to transfer their MyTEAM progress from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 and from Xbox One to Xbox Series X. Carrying over MyTEAM progress from PlayStation 4 to Xbox Series X, or from Xbox One to PlayStation 5, will not be supported by NBA 2K21.

The NBA 2K21 My Team collection and progress can be seamlessly carried over from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, and from Xbox One to Xbox Series X, so you can enjoy My Team anytime of the year.

NBA 2K21 will officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch on September 4. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions will be confirmed later. However, players should have no concerns. Publisher 2K Sports has confirmed that players can start playing from day one and not lose any MyTEAM progress upon doing a next-generation transfer. That includes carrying over MyTEAM points, cards, tokens, VCs, amongst other unlocked content.

NBA 2K21 recently made headlines as the first game to be announced by any publisher for a price increase on next-generation consoles. 2K Games went on to defend the stance of raising the retail price of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions up to $70 despite criticism. The publisher stated that the “suggested retail price for NBA 2K21 on next-generation platforms fairly represents the value of what’s being offered: power, speed, and technology that is only possible on new hardware.”