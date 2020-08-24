Marvel’s Avengers Takes 90GB On PS4

Marvel’s Avengers will apparently require players to free up a large amount of storage space on their PlayStation 4 hard drives before installation.

Following the arrival of early retail copies as well as an unboxing of the collector’s edition, it has been verified that Marvel’s Avengers will require at least 90GB of free space on PlayStation 4. The storage requirement was quoted from the back of the physical game boxes which provide an estimation of the installation package. However, that should not be taken as the final size of the game.

Marvel’s Avengers could weigh less after installation once the files have been compressed. The Steam version already states a lesser file size of around 80GB in comparison. The PlayStation 4 version will require at least 90GB at the start but the final size should come around the same 80GB threshold.

All that said, players should note something else of importance. Marvel’s Avengers will be a live service game, meaning that developer Crystal Dynamics will be releasing new seasonal content on a regular basis. Those who commit to the post-release expansions and updates will naturally require to free up more space on their platform of choice.

Last week, data miners were able to extract over a dozen unannounced characters from the beta files. They included popular characters like Captain Marvel, Mar-Vell, She-Hulk, War Machine, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Ant-Man, Wasp, Falcon, Winter Soldier, Kate Bishop, Mockingbird, and Quake. Crystal Dynamics has only announced two post-release characters at the time of writing: Hawkeye and Spider-Man.

Marvel’s Avengers will officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4, 2020.