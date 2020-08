In this Madden NFL 21 Controls guide, we will give you an in-depth look at the myriad of control combinations present in the game.

With the right controls at your fingertips, rushing past a defensive line or getting a sweet intercept should be a piece of cake for you.

Madden NFL 21 Controls

The overwhelming number of control combinations and inputs can become a hassle to memorize, but with practice comes the utmost perfection.

Below is a list of all the inputs for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

As you employ each move during your playthroughs, you’ll become more and more familiar with the various combinational controls and inputs.

Offense

Pre-play Offense

X-Factor Vision LSHIFT or RMB RT R2 Snap Ball Space or LMB X Cross Show Play Art LCTRL (Hold) LT L2 Pre-play Menu Tab R3 R3 Call timeout T Menu Button Touchpad Audible A X Square Hot Route H Y Triangle Pass Protection P LB L1 Fake Snap ALT RB R1 Switch Player F or MMB B Circle Player Lock Z Press L3 twice Press L3 twice Motion Player Left/Right Arrows LS Left or Right (Hold) LS Left or Right (Hold) Zoom Camera In/Out PGUP/PGDN or Scroll Wheel D-Pad Up/Down D-Pad Up/Down Fake Snap ALT RB R1

Passing

Show Play Art/Scramble LSHIFT or RMB Pass to Receiver Q, E, F, R or Spacebar A, B, X, Y Cross, Circle, Square, Triangle Throw Ball Away X R3 R3 Lob Pass Pass Key (Tap) Tap Receiver Icon Tap Receiver Icon Bullet Pass Pass Key (Hold) Hold Receiver Icon Hold Receiver Icon Touch Pass Pass Key (Double Tap) Press Receiver Icon Press Receiver Icon High Pass ALT or MMB (Hold) Receiver Icon + Hold LB Receiver Icon + Hold L1 Low Pass LCTRL or LMB Receiver Icon + Hold LT Receiver Icon + Hold L2

Ball Carrier

Sprint LSHIFT or RMB RB Button R2 Button Juke Left/Dead Leg/Juke Right A/S/D RS Left/Right RS Left/Right Protect Ball Space (Hold) RB R1 Dive Q X Square Truck R RS Up RS Up Stiff Arm E A Cross Hurdle W Y Triangle Spin F B or rotate RS Circle or rotate RS Pitch Ball ALT LB L1

Ball in air Offense

Sprint LSHIFT or RMB RT R2 Switch Player F or MMB B Circle Defensive Assist ALT (Hold) LB L1 Strafe LCTRL or LMB LT L2 RAC Catch Q X Square Possession Catch E A Cross Aggressive Catch R Y Triangle

Blocking

Switch Player F or MMB B Circle Player Lock Z Double Press L3 Double Press L3 Aggressive Impact Block W RS Up RS Up Aggressive Cut Block S RS Down RS Down

Player locked Receiver

Individual Play Art LCTRL (Hold) LT L2 Player Lock Z Press L3 Twice Press L3 Twice Just-Go Release LSHIFT or RMB RT R2 Aggressive Footfire Release Q + Arrows Hold RS Hold RS Conservative Change-up Release E A Cross Cut out of Press A or D Flick RS Flick RS

Defensive Controls

Pre-play Defense

Linebacker Audible END Right D-Pad Right D-Pad Coverage Audibles C Y Triangle Defensive Keys P LB L2 X-Factor Vision LSHIFT (Hold) or RMB RT R2 Show Play Art LCTRL LT (Hold) L2 (Hold) Call Timeout T Touchpad Menu Button Pre-play Menu TAB R3 R3

Defensive (Engaged)

Speed Rush LSHIFT (Hold) or RMB RT R2 Contain LCTRL or LMB LT L2 Rip W RS Up RS Up Bull Rush S RS Down RS Down Club/Swim Left A RS Left RS Left Club/Swim Right D RS Right RS Right Swat R Y Triangle

Defensive (Pursuit)

Player Movement Arrows/Mouse Defensive Assist ALT (Hold) LB L1 Strafe LCTRL or LMB LT L2 Aggressive Dive/Tackle Q X Square Strip Ball Spacebar RB R1 Hit Stick W RS Flick Up RS Flick Up Cut Stick S RS Flick Down RS Flick Down

Ball in Air Defense