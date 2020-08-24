Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Apple Locations Guide

In this Fortnite Apple Locations guide, we’ll give you all the locations where you can find apples in Chapter 2 Season 3 of Fortnite during the Free Fortnite Cup.

Fortnite Season 3 Apple Locations

Eating apples is all that is keeping you from winning gaming hardware during the ongoing Free Fortnite Cup.

Here are all the possible locations where you can devour on plenty of red delights.

And if I were you, I’ll be prepared for a good battle since you won’t be alone at these most wanted locations.

The Orchard

Orchard is located just north of Frenzy Farm, and you’ll find plenty of apples scattered in this region.

Unfortunately, apples won’t be the only thing you’ll find and you’ll realize it pretty soon when you start running for your life.

Everyone wants to get their hands-on gaming hardware, and chances are that most of them would be landing at Orchard to improve their chances.

However, this is not entirely bad news since you can’t eat apples when you have full health. Therefore, taking a bullet now and then is not a bad idea.

In case you manage to make it to the apples without taking any damage, gather some lumber, build up and take a fall. Ahh, things we do for love!

Try not to make this jump in the middle of a battle zone, but do it at a safer place after gathering all the apples that you need.

Once you’ve landed at the Orchard, look for the red barn. You can find up to forty apples lying on its either side, under the trees.

North of Pleasant Park

Not as great as the Orchard, but you can still score around 7 apples at this location as marked on the map below.

South of Authority

You’ll find at least 9 apples at this location. Since this location is in the middle of the map it might not be a bad idea landing elsewhere and then making your way down here to treat yourself.

Southeast of Frenzy Farm

At the tree marked in the map below you can find somewhere between 2 to 8 apples at this location.

North East of Holly Edges

There is a nice peaceful spot by the pond. You can find 4 to 7 apples under the tree near that pond.

Catty Corner and the Yacht

Search for NOMS boxes. You may, or may not find apples in them so don’t rely on this location unless you are really desperate.

If you are lucky, you can manage to score 3 to 4 apples from this location.

If you want to stay ahead of others during this competition, you cannot rely on a single location to fulfill your needs.

Therefore, get yourself a ride and try to visit as many locations as you can.

Once you’ve managed to eat most of the apples during the tournament and are a walking apple yourself, you can get your hand on these prizes:

Alienware Gaming Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

OnePlus 8

PlayStation 4 Pro

Xbox One X

Nintendo Switch

I just hope Fortnite does not get struck by another lawsuit at the hands of the doctors!