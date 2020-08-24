Will Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Support Cross-Play?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be revealed in the coming days and as such, developers Treyarch and Raven Software have shared nothing substantial. However, there is no reason why the new upcoming installment will not support cross-platform play, as well as party chat, between consoles and PC.

Black Ops Cold War will ride the wave of success that the new Modern Warfare and Warzone have created. It has already been confirmed by publisher Activision that the new Call of Duty game will be announced through Warzone with the aid of thematic events and content updates. Point being that Modern Warfare and Warzone will play a pivotal role in the launch of the new installment, particularly Warzone since the acclaimed standalone battle royale mode will carry forth.

Hence, suffice to say that Black Ops Cold War will support the same features as Modern Warfare and Warzone. It would be highly unlikely that while Modern Warfare and Warzone featured cross-platform play and party chat, Treyarch and Raven Software decide to forego support for both features for Black Ops Cold War. Furthermore, in addition to cross-play and party chat, expect cross-progression to return as well to allow players to take their Call of Duty profiles (levels, unlocks, and stats) to different platforms.

There is one notable aspect of cross-play though that Treyarch and Raven Software might consider for the benefit of consoles. Modern Warfare and Warzone remain plagued with cheaters and hackers to this day. The situation becomes problematic when cross-play forces PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players to match against the cheaters and hackers of PC. Black Ops Cold War needs to offer a robust solution, either in the form of an improved anti-cheat or in the form of an optional cross-play across the board.

Black Ops Cold War will be releasing worldwide around the holiday season in the coming months, coinciding with the release of next-generation consoles. There has been no official confirmation about a next-generation release but the game should be available via backwards compatibility on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. This naturally brings up the question of cross-generational cross-play support, and which can only be answered once Treyarch and Raven Software start giving away details about the new Call of Duty game.