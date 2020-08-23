Remnant From the Ashes Subject 2923 Ward Prime Computer Puzzle Guide

Stuck at the puzzle in Ward Prime? This guide will help you solve the Computer Puzzle in Ward Prime of Remnant From the Ashes Subject 2923 DLC.

You will find many puzzles and secrets during the Subject 2923 DLC in Remnant From the Ashes. The Chessboard in an office on the B1 of the Ward Prime is one of the secrets.

Remnant From the Ashes Ward Prime Computer Puzzle

You can interact with it and used it to find out the password of the computer. The password is used to solve to puzzle.

Also, remember to turn on the power using the fuse before you try to solve it. If you didn’t turn on the power you wouldn’t be able to complete it.

How to find and solve the Puzzle

After turning on the power you will have the option to interact with the puzzle. At the point, you will see the picture above and that image is a clue for you to find out the password of the computer.

You have to look at the letters and the chessboard to find out the password.

But you don’t have to worry much we have already found it out for you. You simply have to put 241351 on the computer and hit enter.

Machine Pistol

You will see an option to Unlock the Storage Room if the computer password is correct. Go inside the storage room in the right corner of the office by unlocking it.

You will find a machine pistol in a locker in the storage room.

You might have the submachine from the base game already but the Machine Pistol is a deadlier version so best get your hands on it.

This is just one of the many puzzles and secrets scattered across Ward Prime so make sure you take your time exploring to find and collect everything such as the Audio Recordings for some easy achievements.