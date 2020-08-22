WB Montreal Batman Game Gets New Information Tomorrow

We may end up seeing something new tomorrow about the WB Montreal Batman game that has been getting teased for the past several months. While nothing is confirmed yet, a recently-concluded Augmented Reality Game hosted by the studio has ended with a short video that itself ends with a 24-hour timer.

The video, titled “r3dakt3d”, and posted on a YouTube channel of the same name, appears to be some kind of portable computer showing a scan of a large city, before cutting off into the previously-mentioned timer.

We know next to nothing about whatever game that Warner Bros Montreal is developing, but the studio’s social media hasn’t been quiet, dropping a variety of hints as to the villains that will be the main threat in this game.

Most speculation has said that the villains in question will be the Court of Owls, an ancient and sinister secret society skulking in the shadows of Gotham City that’s made up of the city’s rich elite. Subsequent social media posts have appeared to support this.

Despite all of the various social media posts, we’ve heard next to nothing about the actual WB Montreal Batman game. No gameplay, no trailer, nothing. Whatever is coming tomorrow will likely be some kind of official announcement trailer at the very end of the Summer of Gaming.

A new Batman game is also a chance for Warner Bros Montreal to redeem itself after Arkham Origins, a prequel to the mainline Batman Arkham series that wasn’t as highly praised as the main games. With Rocksteady off to other things, a WB Montreal game is likely the closest we can expect to come to capturing the original Arkham flair.

Either way, all we can do is wait and see if Warner Bros Montreal will actually deliver on the video’s countdown.