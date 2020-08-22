There are eight new weapons included in the Subject 2923 DLC scattered all around the map. You will know how to get these weapons after reading our Remnant From the Ashes Subject 2923 Weapons Guide. We will cover all the locations, mods, and base stats of these weapons in this guide.

Remnant From the Ashes Subject 2923 Weapons

Just like the base game, weapons in Subject 2923 DLC are acquired either by defeating bosses or solving some puzzles in the new world.

Machine Pistol

Machine Pistol is a craftable item that can be found at the first checkpoint in Ward Prime. Exit the room and look for a sign saying “Main Bay”.

Go inside that room and interact with the computer located in the middle. Enter the code: 241351.

You’ll get the gun after the door opens.

Weapon Stats

Damage – 8

Magazine Size – 24

Max Ammo – 240

Range – 18 meters

Critical Hit Chance – 5%

Sawed-Off

Sawed-Off is a Hand Gun that can be purchased from a merchant known as Sebum for 450 scraps.

Weapon Stats

Damage – 125

Magazine Size – 3

Max Ammo – 21

Range – 5 meters

Critical Hit Chance – 5%

Frostborne

Frostborne is a melee weapon that has a bonus effect called Cold Strike. To find this weapon, you need to head into the Secret Room of the Felmourn Burrow.

To go there, look for a hut and a bridge around the Felmourn Burrow checkpoint. Read the note inside the hut that has clues about the location of Frostborne.

Now head across the bridge into the room down the stairs. Read the notes and head into the room nearby.

Go to the left side and break the bookshelf to reveal a secret passage. Follow the secret passage and grab the Frostborne axe placed on the altar.

Weapon Stats

Damage – 50

Critical Hit Chance – 5%

Fusion Rifle

Fusion Rifle is equipped with a Fusion Cannon mod that fires a powerful beam dealing 192 damage to the enemies in a single charge. A multiple charged shot can deal up to 11,152 damage.

This weapon can only be acquired by defeating Harsgaard located in the Earth realm. You’ll equip it as soon as you defeat the boss.

Weapon Stats

Damage – 27

Magazine Size – 50

Max Ammo – 400

Range – 20 meters

Critical Hit Chance – 5%

Alternator

The Alternator is a long gun that comes equipped with the Incinerator mod and throws 11 fireballs dealing with 10 fire damage each and ignites enemies with burning effect.

It is a craftable weapon that requires you to defeat two bosses; Brudvaak the Rider and Vargr the Warg.

You’ll need 1x Cold Cell and 7x Lumenite Crystal. Cold Cell can only be acquired if you defeat Brudvaak first.

Head to the Ward 13 after defeating these two bosses and craft Alternator.

Weapon Stats

Damage – 14

Magazine Size – 32

Max Ammo – 224

Range – 17 meters

Critical Hit Chance – 5%

Chain Blade

Chain Blade is a melee weapon that comes with the Chain Strike mod. This weapon can only be crafted after defeating Brudvaak the Rider, and Vargr the Warg.

Defeating Vargr first will reward you the Steel of Agony which is required to craft the Chain Blade.

Weapon Stats

Damage – 47

Critical Hit Chance – 5%

World’s Edge

Equipped with the Horizon Strike mod, this melee weapon releases a wave projectile that can penetrate through enemies.

World’s Edge is a craftable weapon that requires you to defeat the Earth realm boss Harsgaard, Root Harbinger.

This boss will drop a material called Root Neoplasm that is used to craft the World’s Edge.

Weapon Stats