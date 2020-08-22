Fall Guys Season 2 To Be Announced At Gamescom Opening Night

The new “battle royale” challenge game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has proven to be a smash success ever since it released earlier this month, helped along by it being one of Playstation Plus’s free games. Now, Gamescom will be helping to announce Fall Guys Season 2 on the convention’s opening night.

Fall Guys has already been shown to have a number of different challenges for players to go through during each of its games, ranging from stealing tails from other players, to soccer matches with giant balls, and more than a few races and obstacle courses.

ill

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has gone on record saying that there’s plenty of other stuff that they can do with the game, so it’s likely that over the game’s lifetime we’ll be getting a large number of other games and maps for players to compete in.

Gamescom is still around a week away, so there’s no telling exactly what we’ll be seeing in the Fall Guys Season 2 announcement, but it’s likely that we’ll be seeing lots of new challenges and levels, and undoubtedly more costumes for players to buy and customize their avatars too.

Along with new levels however, Mediatonic has also said that new features will be coming as well. However, Anthony Pepper, the game’s senior designer, said that currently there are no plans for crossplay, despite the game releasing both on the Playstation 4 and the PC.

We don’t even know if games like the NIntendo Switch and Xbox One will get the game at any point either, though it’s possible that the Xbox Series X will get it and Switch may get it later. Either way, Fall Guys Season 2 will hopefully inject more spice into the game for people who are tired of playing the same games over and over again.

We still don’t know when the new season will even come, but we’ll probably find out at Gamescom. The opening ceremony for Gamescom will be happening on August 27 at 8 PM Central Standard Time, 2 PM Eastern Time, and 11 AM Pacific Time.