Remnant From the Ashes’ DLC Subject 2923 boasts a variety of new mobs, areas, and bosses for you to discover. In this Remnant From the Ashes Subject 2923 Harsgaard Boss Guide, we’ll be discussing everything there is to know regarding the boss.

The fight’s tough, and we’re here to help you better understand this root monstrosity.

Remnant From the Ashes Subject 2923 Harsgaard

The final fight against Harsgaard is relatively easy. Most of his attacks are predictable and can be seen coming from a mile away.

He’ll do the occasional charge attack every now and then, which is very easy to dodge.

The boss will try its best to surround the field with projectiles so he can minimize your playing area as much as possible.

Try to stay mobile at a distance in order to avoid taking any significant damage.

Weak Spot

Harsgaard has only one weak spot. Aim for the split in the middle of its head, and you’ll deal the most damage.

The best thing you can do is get a Fire Mod attached to a weapon with a high fire rate and then proceed to absolutely annihilate Harsgaard.

Phase 1

That’s right, Phase 1. Harsgaard has a total of 3 phases. In the first phase, he’ll centralize himself in the arena and attempt to take you out from a distance.

The best thing you can do in this phase is stick to the outer walls and take as many shots as you can as he attempts to fire projectiles at you. Keep re-positioning to avoid taking damage from the beams.

As long as you’re on your feet and moving, you shouldn’t have too much trouble with Phase 1.

Once his health drops below 50%, he will grow out two arms and the second phase will begin.

Phase 2

The second phase will have him become way more aggressive and he’ll start to damage you by using melee attacks.

Keep your eye on Harsgaard while making sure to not let him get too close to you.

Before a charge attack, he’ll lean back a little. As soon as he does that, make sure you time your dodge just a second after that to correctly avoid it.

Many of his previous attacks will carry over to this phase as well. Not only will he try to damage you using melee attacks, but he’ll also try to hit you with his ranged projectiles as well.

Defeating him will initiate a cutscene and give you the Fusion Rifle as a reward.

You will then be shifted into the next and final-phase against Harsgaard, Root Harbinger.

Phase 3

Harsgaard, Root Harbinger is much stronger in his final phase compared to before. He will deal a lot more damage.

It’s mandatory that you dodge every single hit. The rate at which Harsgaard will attack now will rarely give you any time to recover.

Memorize which stones glow first in order to avoid their beams.

During this phase, aim for Harsgaard’s mouth to deal critical damage. Failing in this phase of the fight will force you to fight Harsgaard all over again.