Rainbow Six Siege Might “Eventually” Get A Firing Range

Having a firing range or a training mode in Rainbow Six Siege has often been brought up by the competitive community. Ubisoft has now acknowledged the highly requested feature to be somewhere on the horizon.

Speaking with PCGamesN in a recent interview, game designer Emilien Lomet stated that some form of either a firing range or a training mode has been under consideration for Rainbow Six Siege for a while. Hence, players can “expect elements like that to make their way into the game eventually.”

However, Lomet refrained from mentioning any precise release window. The only thing for players to take away is that Ubisoft understands that importance of having a dedicated practice mode in Rainbow Six Siege.

The highly tactical and competitive nature of the game reasons that players have a firing range or training mode for experimentation. Rainbow Six Siege has a heavy armory of weapons and attachments, alongside a lineup of unique operators. A dedicated practice mode would allow players to get a feel of the weapons with the right attachments, as well as having the opportunity to familiarize themselves with particular operators and their abilities.

Presently though, Ubisoft looks to be more focused on quality-of-life improvements and the health of the game. The developer recently confirmed that the vote-to-kick option will be removed from the Quick Match playlist sometime later in the ongoing season. Ubisoft reasoned that the vote-to-kick feature has been adding to toxicity instead of culling it. Rainbow Six Siege will now be relying on improved player-reporting and other safeguards to deal with toxic players.

That being said, Ubisoft will still be monitoring the game in the seasons to come. Should the levels of toxicity show signs of rapid increments, the developer might possibly bring back the vote-to-kick option.