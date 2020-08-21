Modern Warfare August 20 Patch Brings More Fixes To Warzone And MW

The newest Modern Warfare August 20 patch has brought yet more adjustments to both the Modern Warfare reboot and Call of Duty Warzone, specifically to a number of different weapons that Infinity Ward has decided need to be rebalanced in the game mode, though some other adjustments have also been made.

The weapons that have been adjusted are the Warzone 12-Gauge Deputy underbarrel shotgun, the Bruen MK9, the ISO, and the 725 Sawed-Off Barrel. Each of these have been changed in certain ways, such as the 12-Gauge getting its close damage clamped and an issue with damage falloff being fixed.

The Bruen now has reduced upper torso damage, increased recoil for the base form of the gun, and has also increased recoil for the 60 round magazine attachment, likely to prevent it from becoming too broken in whatever form it takes.

For the ISO, the Modern Warfare August 20 patch has reduced the movement penalty for drum magazines that you put on the gun, and has increased your base movement whenever you aim down the weapon’s sights, helping to balance both accuracy and movement speed.

The final weapon in the patch is the 725 Sawed-Off Barrel shotgun. This gun has gotten a small increase to how long it takes to aim down the gun’s sights, a small decrease to movement speed, and has reduced the close lethal damage range.

Aside from weapons, the patch also has two other fixes. An exploit near the prison in Warzone has been fixed, and the High Alert perk has also had its voice-over removed. If you want to read the patch notes for the Modern Warfare August 20 patch, you can follow this link.

Otherwise, you can get on the actual game and see how the patch has changed the aforementioned weapons. If you prefer any of them, you should probably be aware of all of their changes in case they keep you from using them how you used to.