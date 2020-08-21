Deathloop Will Lock DualSense Triggers For Jammed Weapons

Deathloop will be one of the many upcoming PlayStation 5 games to incorporate the new DualSense features into gameplay. The surprising bit being that developer Arkane Studios has found a new use for the adaptive triggers that, at least for the time being, remains exclusive to the game alone.

Posting on the official PlayStation blog last night, game director Dinga Bakaba revealed that Deathloop will lock the DualSense triggers when weapons get jammed. Hence, players will get an immediate feedback as the animation plays out to unjam the weapon. Bakaba noted that the locked DualSense triggers will be one of the many ways in which the weapons of Deathloop have been given physicalities for next-generation immersion on PlayStation 5.

Deathloop being a first-person shooter, we do a lot of things to make weapons feel differently from one another. One I like is blocking the triggers when your weapon jams, to give to the player an immediate feedback even before the animation plays out, which prompts the player in a physical way that they have to unjam their gun.

It remains to be clarified though if the adaptive triggers will actually be blocked or if players will feel a hardened resistance. That would be important to know beforehand because there may be cases where players believe their DualSense to be broken if the adaptive triggers suddenly get locked. In either case, Deathloop seems to have realized one of the many technical aspects of DualSense just as Sony Interactive Entertainment has been wanting from PlayStation 5 developers.

Earlier in the month, Arkane Studios claimed that PlayStation 5 has “supercharged” Deathloop and that players can expect a variety of physical sensations with DualSense. The upcoming first-person shooter from the creators of Dishonored is said to be already running at 60 frames per second in 4K resolution on the PlayStation 4 successor. Arkane Studios has not shied away from exclaiming that PlayStation 5 is exactly what Sony has been touting—a next-generation experience.

Deathloop was recently delayed to the second quarter of 2021 due to the impact of COVID-19. The game remains in development as a timed console exclusive for PlayStation 5, and PC.