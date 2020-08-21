Crysis Remastered PC Shows Off 8K Textures & Ray Tracing, Will Be EGS Exclusive

Crysis Remastered had to face severe criticism because of underwhelming graphical upgrades that were not up to par with current-generation standards. Crytek decided to delay the release while citing that the additional time would be used to make improvements players have come to expect from the franchise and developer. Crysis Remastered has now returned and fairly looks better than ever.

According to a just released trailer to show off some of the newly packed technical upgrades, Crysis Remastered will release with new lighting and updated assets, as well as glorious 8K textures and ray traced reflections across the board. If players were hoping for the re-release to serve as a new benchmarking tool, Crytek looks to have delivered. Though, modders can be expected to further add improvements and turn the fidelity dial all the way into the red.

Crytek has also announced that Crysis Remastered will officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 18. The game will only be available digitally at the price of $29.99 and as speculated, will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store for PC. While details are unavailable, the exclusivity should be temporary and players can expect other digital marketplaces like Steam to get Crysis Remastered in either six months or a year after the initial release.

For those unaware, the game was released on Nintendo Switch last month as scheduled. Crytek only delayed the consoles and PC versions for added technical upgrades. Furthermore, Crysis Remastered will only focus on the single-player campaign. The multiplayer will not be returning and while Crytek could possibly reconsider online support down the road, strong rumors about the other Crysis games getting remastered as well makes it unlikely that the developer would split resources.