Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Key Art Revealed

Now that the trail of clues in Warzone has apparently come to a close, Treyarch is finally giving us more information on their new Call of Duty game. They’ve done this by revealing the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War key art onto the internet, via the studio’s Twitter page.

The key art is actually kind of atypical for a Call of Duty game. It’s bright, colorful, and busy, unlike the dark and broody pieces of art that have normally been used to promote Call of Duty games. The key art itself shows a Russian soldier and an American soldier, each covered in symbols of their respective countries.

Along with the Black Ops Cold War key art, we also have gotten news the past few days that the game will finally get its official reveal on August 26, where we’ll likely be learning more about the game through an actual trailer and more, months after we normally do.

While currently we have no idea of what the game involves, the way the key art is structured might mean that we’ll be playing two different characters, one Russian, one American, as they go through the multiple different conflicts of the Cold War era, likely even on black ops missions.

Multiple protagonists that we swap between are nothing new in Call of Duty, but it’s still rare that we might get to see these points of view from opposing countries, especially since the last time we even briefly took control of an “enemy” character was in Black Ops 2 with a brief stint as Menendez.

Again, we likely won’t know the exact circumstances of the game until August 26, and even then it may be a while before we really get concrete information out of it. Until then, you can draw your own conclusions about the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War key art.